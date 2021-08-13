Rapper, singer-songwriter and producer T-Pain has signed on to serve as a judge on TBS' Go-Big Show for Season 2.

"I've got some BIG news! I'm joining @GoBigShowTBS as a judge for Season 2! I can't wait to see all of the INSANE acts this season. Who's ready to watch?" T-Pain tweeted Thursday.

The panel also includes Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes.

Bert Kreischer is the host of the 10-episode, hourlong series.

"Go-Big Show showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television," a press release said.

"The debut season featured monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats; the program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale's ultimate $100,000 prize."