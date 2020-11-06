Heavy metal band System of a Down has returned with its first new music in 15 years.

The group released the songs "Protect the Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz" on Friday in response to the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

System of a Down, whose members are of Armenian heritage, recorded the songs to bring attention to the situation in Armenia. Tensions between the countries renewed in September over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory.

System of a Down said on Instagram that the time was right to speak out with "a unified voice."

"These two songs, 'Protect the Land' and 'Genocidal Humanoidz,' both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia," the band wrote.

"We're here to protect our land, to protect our culture, and to protect our nation. This is not the time to turn blind eye," the group said.

System of a Down said proceeds from the new songs will go to the Armenia Fund, a charity providing relief aid to Armenia.

System of a Down released its fifth studio album, Hypnotize, in 2005. The group is known for the singles "Chop Suey!," "Toxicity" and "B.Y.O.B."