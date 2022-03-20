Syndicated daytime talk show Maury is ending its 31-year run in September.

Deadline, People and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Saturday.

Hosted by Maury Povich, the salacious show specialized in real romantic dramas, particularly ones centering on paternity questions.

Povich, 83, is expected to retire after the show wraps and reruns will continue airing in syndication.

Povich previously hosted the 1980s entertainment newsmagazine, A Current Affair, and played himself on How I Met Your Mother and Madea's Big Happy Family.