Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are headed for divorce.

People reported Wednesday that Flavin filed for divorce Aug. 19 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Stallone and Flavin married in May 1997 and have three children together, daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Stallone also has a son, Seargeoh, with his ex-wife Sasha Czack. Sage, his son with Starlin Wright, died at age 36 in 2012.

Us Weekly confirmed the split and said Stallone recently covered up his tattoo of Flavin's face on his bicep.

"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," Stallone said in a statement through his rep.

Court documents show that Flavin believes Stallone is hiding marital assets, according to TMZ. Flavin is seeking exclusive domain of the couple's Palm Beach, Fla., home during the divorce proceedings and plans to restore her maiden name, Flavin.

Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!" Stallone wrote on Instagram at the time.