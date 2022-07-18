Sylvester Stallone is attacking producer, Irwin Winkler, on Instagram for not giving up or sharing with him the rights to the eight-picture Rocky and Creed film franchise Stallone created and starred in, starting in 1976.

Stallone, 76, posted a drawing of Winkler's head on the body of a snake Sunday.

Alongside it is the message: "A VERY Flattering portrait of The Great Rocky/ Creed Producer, IRWIN WINKLER, from one of the country's greatest artist ...

"ALSO after IRWIN controlling ROCKY for over 47 years , and now CREED, , I really would like have at least a little WHAT's LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN - I believe That would be a FAIR gesture from this 93 year old gentleman?" Stallone added. "This is a painful subject That eats at my soul , because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children, but it's always great hearing from the loyal fans... Keep Punching."

Talent manager Guy Oseary commented on the post.

"Its absolutely the right thing to do. It should have already happened. You deserve that and much more," Oseary said.

Stallone was paid approximately $75,000 plus 10 net points of the box-office take for writing the screenplay for and acting in the first film, which turned out to be an Oscar-nominated blockbuster.

Stallone was paid millions more for the subsequent films, but Winkler retains the rights to the franchise.