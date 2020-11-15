Screen icon Sylvester Stallone has confirmed he has joined the cast of the action movie, The Suicide Squad.

"Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent! #Warner Bros.," Stallone, 74, wrote on Instagram Saturday.

The post included a link to a news story about Stallone's casting in the James Gunn-helmed film.

Gunn, 54, shared a photo of himself with Stallone on his own account Saturday.

"Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don't have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is," Gunn said, without specifying what Stallone's role in the film is.

The actor and director previously worked together on 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.

Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis, The Suicide Squad is the sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad. It is set to debut in 2021.