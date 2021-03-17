Syfy said Wednesday it ordered a second season of Resident Alien, its dramedy starring Alan Tudyk.

The show is about an alien from another planet who poses as a small-town doctor as he plots how to carry out his secret mission to kill all humans.

The first 10-episode season will wrap March 31.

The cast of the Dark Horse comic-book adaptation includes Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler.

"With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony -- a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement.

"The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry's very particular perspective on humans."