Syfy has canceled its paranormal dramedy, SurrealEstate, after one season.

"Hey folks. Sorry to tell you that we will not be moving forward with Syfy on Season Two of #SurrealEstate. But we have no intention of leaving Luke alone in a bowling alley when his mom is out there somewhere and mortgage rates are so reasonable," showrunner George R. Olson tweeted Tuesday.

Olson added: "We're committed to finding a new home for #SurrealEstate, and if there's one thing The Roman Agency knows about, it's finding new homes. You can help us by keeping #SurrealEstate in your hearts, minds, tweets and posts."

The series starred former Schitt's Creek cast-mates Sarah Levy and Tim Rozon as real-estate agents who specialize in selling haunted properties.

"After helping so many others find a home, it's time for the team to find a new one for ourselves. #SurrealEstate. Thank you so much for the continued support," Rozon tweeted.