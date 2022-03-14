'Swimming with Sharks' trailer: Kiernan Shipka plays Diane Kruger's devious intern
UPI News Service, 03/14/2022
The Roku Channel is giving a glimpse of the new series Swimming with Sharks.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama series Monday featuring Kiernan Shipka as Lou Simms, an intern for Hollywood film studio CEO Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger).
The preview shows Lou (Shipka) grow closer to the demanding and abusive Joyce (Kruger) following the death of Joyce's assistant. Lou proves to be more devious than she seems.
"When Lou starts her internship for Joyce, she seems like a naive Hollywood newcomer. In truth, Lou has been obsessed with Joyce for a long time and will do anything to get close to her... even kill," an official description reads.
Swimming with Sharks is a reboot of the 1994 dark comedy film of the same name, which was written and directed by George Huang and stars Kevin Spacey and Frank Whaley.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.