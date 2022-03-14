The Roku Channel is giving a glimpse of the new series Swimming with Sharks.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama series Monday featuring Kiernan Shipka as Lou Simms, an intern for Hollywood film studio CEO Joyce Holt ( Diane Kruger ).

The preview shows Lou (Shipka) grow closer to the demanding and abusive Joyce (Kruger) following the death of Joyce's assistant. Lou proves to be more devious than she seems.

"When Lou starts her internship for Joyce, she seems like a naive Hollywood newcomer. In truth, Lou has been obsessed with Joyce for a long time and will do anything to get close to her... even kill," an official description reads.

Swimming with Sharks is a reboot of the 1994 dark comedy film of the same name, which was written and directed by George Huang and stars Kevin Spacey and Frank Whaley.

Finn Jones , Erika Alexander, Ross Butler and Gerardo Celasco also star in the Roku series.

Swimming with Sharks is written by Kathleen Robertson, who also serves as showrunner. The series will premiere Monday at SXSW festival ahead of its release April 15 on The Roku Channel.

Shipka is known for starring in the series Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, while Kruger's most recent TV role was Det. Sonya Cross on The Bridge.