Sweet Magnolias will return for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming service announced Thursday that it renewed the romantic drama series for Season 2.

Netflix shared the news alongside a photo of JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Heather Headley (Helen Decatur) and Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan) as their Sweet Magnolias characters.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the Sherryl Woods book series of the same name. The series follows three best friends (Swisher, Headley, Elliott) from South Carolina in their personal and professional lives.

Sweet Magnolias co-stars Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Caron Rowling, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein and Jamie Lynn Spears. The first season premiered on Netflix in May.

Swisher said in an interview with UPI in June that the events of the Season 1 cliffhanger finale were "big pills" for her to swallow.

"That whole episode for me, those were big pills for me to swallow," she said. "If there's a Season 2, Maddie will have to make up for those reactions."