'Sweet Magnolias': Netflix renews drama series for Season 2
UPI News Service, 07/23/2020
Sweet Magnolias will return for a second season on Netflix.
The streaming service announced Thursday that it renewed the romantic drama series for Season 2.
Netflix shared the news alongside a photo of JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Heather Headley (Helen Decatur) and Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan) as their Sweet Magnolias characters.
Sweet Magnolias is based on the Sherryl Woods book series of the same name. The series follows three best friends (Swisher, Headley, Elliott) from South Carolina in their personal and professional lives.
