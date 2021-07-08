Swedish crime drama The Hunt for a Killer, based on a true story, is coming to the U.S. through streaming services Sundance Now and AMC+ on Aug. 12.

The show follows detectives Pelle i…kesson (Anders Beckman) and Monica Olhed (Lotten Roos) as they search for the killer of 10-year-old Helen Nilsson.

Nilsson's murder took place in March 1989 and took 15 years to solve, shaking Sweden to its core.

"The Hunt for a Killer" is a story about a region left behind, class inequalities and social exclusion, but it's also a story about a man of intergirty who pushed back against the authorities, revolted against corruption and never gave up," reads the synopsis.

All six episodes of the series will be available on Sundance Now and AMC+ at launch.

Mikael Marcimain (Gentlemen & Gangsters) serves as director, based off a script by Lotta Erikson (Ikon) and Helene Lindholm (Majken).