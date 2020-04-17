Swedish royal Princess Sofia is working in a hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sofia, 35, announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she took a three-day course to become a medical assistant and will aid healthcare workers on the frontlines.

Sofia shared a photo of her new medical scrubs and name tag.

"Last week I went through a medical education with a major in healthcare," the princess captioned the post. "Within the framework of 'emergency response,' I am now placed in one of the hospital's care units where, together with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including care of patients and cleaning."

"To have the opportunity to help in this difficult time is extremely rewarding," she added.

Sofia is volunteering at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm. She has been a royal patron of the hospital since 2016.

People said Sophiahemmet has been overwhelmed amid the outbreak but has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 yet. Eighty people a week have been completing the emergency training program to help hospital staff.

"In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large load of health care professionals," the Swedish royal court said in a statement.

Sofia is the wife of Prince Carl Philip and has two sons, Prince Alexander, 3, and Prince Gabriel, 2, with her husband. Carl Philip is the second of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's three children, and is fourth in line to the throne.