The CBS action-drama, S.W.A.T., is returning for a sixth season.
"Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!!!! You heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6 !!!!!! Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way ... ROLL SWAT BABY," the show's lead actor, Shemar Moore, tweeted Friday.
