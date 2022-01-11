Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Suspicion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Uma Thurman as Katherine Newman, an American media mogul and CEO.

The preview shows a conspiracy unfold after four British citizens (Georgina Campbell, Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge and Tom Rhys Harries) become suspects in the kidnapping of Newman's son.

"As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?" an official synopsis reads.

Noah Emmerich, Elyes Gabel and Angel Coulby also star.

Suspicion is based on the Israeli series False Flag. Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle) serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new show.

Suspicion will have a two-episode premiere Feb. 4 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly.

Thurman's most recent TV role was Nancy Lefevre on the Netflix series Chambers. She will also star in the upcoming Showtime series Super Pumped.