Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday that upcoming thriller series Suspicion starring Uma Thurman, is coming to the streaming service on Feb. 4.

The eight-episode drama will premiere with two episodes, followed by new installments coming every Friday.

Thurman portrays a prominent, American businesswoman whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel. Suspicion falls on four British citizens who were at the hotel on the night of the kidnapping.

The group then finds themselves in a race against the FBI and the National Crime Agency as they try to prove their innocence.

Co-stars include Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel Coulby.

Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle) is serving as showrunner and executive producer. Chris Long (The Americans) directs and also executive produces.

Suspicion is based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag.

Thurman is also set to portray HuffPost founder Arianna Huffington in upcoming Showtime series Super Pumped, which follows the rise of Uber.