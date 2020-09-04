A suspected "casket" spotted floating in a Maryland river was fished out of the water by authorities and revealed to be a floating dock.

A photo posted to Facebook by radio station WRNR-FM showed an object that appeared to be shaped like a coffin floating in the South River, sparking an investigation by Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The police elicited the help of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' hydrographic operations team and the object was fished out of the water.

The department said the investigators determined the suspected "burial vault" was "just part of a floating dock."