But at the second Rose Ceremony, Jeremy gave his rose to Bailey Taylor Brown because he said she made him feel very secure in their relationship, and so Justin offered Susie a rose so that she could stay longer.
In fear of stepping on Lexi's toes, however, Susie rejected Justin's rose and got sent home.
Following the Rose Ceremony, Bailey accepted a date with newcomer Andrew Spencer, which caused Jeremy to spiral with regret.
Jeremy said he wished he had given Susie his rose instead, and so a producer allowed him to call Susie and ask if she'd come back to Paradise and resume dating him.
Susie chose not to take Jeremy up on his offer -- which left Jeremy deflated and disappointed -- and she told Nick that part of the reason she flew home to the U.S. was because she'd be returning to a toxic environment.
"I would be walking into a love triangle," Susie recalled, referring to Jeremy and Bailey.
"I was like, 'No.' I was really disappointed how everything went."
Susie went on to drop a bombshell during her conversation with Nick on "The Viall Files" podcast.
Susie laughed and clarified, "If you look at, in general, me being down there, it's like my ex Justin, [Jonathon Johnson] -- who is a mutual friend of ours, not available to me -- and then Andrew coming in [who is Justin's] best friend!"
Susie didn't mention Sean McLaughlin's arrival, but she acknowledged how "the pickings were slim" in Paradise.
"Even for somebody who isn't me, the pickings were slim," Susie shared.
"So, I knew what was available to me, and I was like, 'You know what? I really gave it my best shot.'"
Susie also apparently felt guilty for having turned down Justin's rose and creating a mess for him in Paradise.
"Also, I would've felt -- I don't think I could've gone back knowing about what happened with Justin. I just felt so bad," Susie explained, adding how she had no idea rejecting Justin's rose would send him home.
"That is why I was so sick," she concluded.
On Bachelor in Paradise'slatest episode, Jeremy expressed how he was second guessing his decision to give Bailey a rose, even before Bailey agreed to go on a date with Andrew.
And so once Bailey let Jeremy know that she wanted to give Andrew a chance, Jeremy felt played and wondered if Bailey had used him for a rose.
Jeremy then admitted to a producer how he had made a mistake and he wanted to bring Susie back. Jeremy vented about how he felt "blindsided" by Bailey's decision to go out with another guy.
Although there was a chance Susie was no longer in Costa Rica, a producer allowed Jeremy to find out for himself.
When Susie answered the phone, she told the bachelor that she was about to board a plane.
"That's unfortunate timing," Jeremy told Susie.
"I kind of woke up this morning and I was like, 'Damn, I feel like I should've given Susie the rose.' I kind of felt like an idiot and like I wasted an opportunity because I really did have a 10 out of 10 date with you."
Susie could be heard saying in reply, "Mhm, honestly, I don't think I could come back or anything. I think you should see things out, and, I don't know, I hope it could be good for you."
Bailey ultimately chose Jeremy over Andrew, but Jeremy has yet to tell Bailey about the Susie situation on the show.
Prior to Paradise, Jeremy had competed for Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette's 21st season, and Susie had competed on Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season.