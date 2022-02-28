While in Hvar, Croatia, Susie surprised Clayton with an impromptu date at a clock tower, where she confessed she had been putting walls up in fear of getting hurt.
But she decided to tell the Bachelor, "I do feel as though I am falling in love with you."
"Oh my gosh, I can't believe you just said that! It's a phenomenal thing!" Clayton responded with a big smile, adding how this was the happiest he'd been so far in his journey to find love.
Clayton took Susie on their second one-on-one date of the season in Vienna, Austria, where Susie got spoiled by shopping in a clothing boutique and then trying on designer gowns, including a red dress she picked out and wore to dinner that evening.
Clayton said he could envision himself falling in love with Susie as well and the process was definitely working for him.
And Susie gushed, "Clayton is everything I ever wanted in a partner, in a boyfriend, in a fiancee and a husband. He's everything I could ask for. I think it's safe to say that I'm falling in love!"
Until viewers can watch what happens next between Susie and Clayton, let's learn a little bit about this The Bachelorbachelorette right now.
Below is a list of nine facts Reality TV World has compiled about Susie Evans.
Susie is looking for a man who will keep life interesting
Susie thinks a thoughtful man is sexy, and she wants to find a partner who will prioritize quality time and wants to create shared experiences.
Loyalty is important to Susie, and she says she needs someone she can trust to her core.
Above all, Susie wants a partner who will always be there to support and encourage her dreams, no matter where those dreams may take her.
The bachelorette agrees with Clayton that family is everything
Susie admires the fact her parents have been married for 35 years and are best friends.
Susie's family dynamic, however, changed when her father became ill one year before Susie appeared on The Bachelor. Her father experienced organ failure and had a lengthy stay in the hospital, but he was finally able to return home and hold his grandson for the first time.
Susie recalled her mother sleeping by her father's bedside when he was battling in the ICU, and she said she wants that type of relationship for herself and she's extremely grateful for her parents.
Susie has a niece Saylor and a nephew Tommy.
Susie comes from a humble home
Susie was raised by a mother and father who both had very tough upbringings. Susie said she didn't have a lot growing up and so she works very hard to make her parents proud.
Susie, however, struggles to accept gifts from men and the idea of a man providing for her in life because she wants to stand on her own two feet and show that she can support herself.
When Clayton gave Susie the fairytale princess-style date, she gushed, "No man has ever wanted to do something like that for me. It felt foreign from how I live my life."