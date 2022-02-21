Susie Evans appears to be a frontrunner on The Bachelor's 26th season starring Clayton Echard.

Susie is a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, VA.

It didn't take long for Clayton to determine that Susie is down to earth, genuine and humble, and he said he loved her adventurous side and confidence.

Clayton gushed about how things just felt "right" with Susie and he thought her true colors were "beautiful."

And while in Hvar, Croatia, Susie surprised Clayton with an impromptu date at a clock tower.

Clayton was shocked and ecstatic to see Susie there waiting for him, and when the couple embraced, Clayton clapped and yelled, "Oh, I am so happy!"

Susie was apparently watching connections deepen around her and she was starting to feel insecure about losing Clayton or losing the chance to be with him. Susie said Clayton was the man she had been dreaming of, and so she tried to get their romance back on track.

Susie confessed she had put up walls in fear of getting her heart broken but she was going to open up more going forward. She told the Bachelor, "I do feel as though I am falling in love with you."

"Oh my gosh, I can't believe you just said that! It's a phenomenal thing!" Clayton responded with a big smile, adding how this was the happiest he'd been so far in his journey to find love.

Clayton said he could envision himself falling in love with Susie as well and the process was definitely working for him.

Until viewers can watch more of Susie and Clayton's romance, let's learn a little bit about this The Bachelor bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of eight facts Reality TV World has compiled about Susie Evans.
Susie Evans has a history of competing in beauty pageants

Susie, standing 5'8" tall with green eyes, won Miss Virginia USA 2020. She was awarded the congeniality award and promoted Big Brothers Big Sisters of America during her reign as queen.

Prior to winning the state title, Susie had finished as the second runner-up in the Miss Virginia USA pageant in 2019. She also was named Miss Virginia Teen USA in 2011.


Susie received a full ride to college

The Bachelor bachelorette attended Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Missouri on a full tuition scholarship.

Susie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Cinema Arts and Broadcast Communications.


Susie caught Clayton's eye right away thanks to her "corny" introduction.

Clayton called Susie "very playful" and said he loved her first impression right out of the limo during a January interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"She had a little buzzer on her hand. It was a corny joke, saying, 'Did you feel a spark?' But I think I like that," Clayton shared at the time.

"I like somebody who's confident, someone that doesn't take themselves too seriously. She was very bubbly coming out the gate and easy to talk to, so there was a connection there."

Susie would love to be a documentary filmmaker one day

Susie is dedicated to her initiative, Media That Matters, which empowers women through her digital cinema arts education and media production.

Susie displayed a photo series showcasing the natural beauty of women from around the world in the Scheidegger Center for the Arts, according to pageantupdate.info.

She also produced a short film entitled Kara to empower women who have lost their hair from chemotherapy.

Susie also raised funds for a scholarship given to young women at her former college and once helped find a kidney donor for a kidney disease patient in Sarasota, FL.


The Bachelor bachelorette has a passion for adventure

After graduating from college in 2015, Susie landed an international performing contract with Tokyo Disney Land, according to Pageant Update.

Susie moved to Japan at age 22 and worked abroad for 26 months. She traveled to over 15 cities across Japan and to ten countries during and after the contract, which she called "life-changing."

Susie is a sports fan too, specifically the Miami Dolphins.


Susie got inspired in Japan to train in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Susie says she loves to jump head-first into many things, including Jiu-Jitsu, a form of martial arts.

Susie became so great at Jiu-Jitsu that she was actually once crowned champion.

"I'm a little bit wild," Susie admits. "Maybe I'll be the ying to [Clayton]'s yang."

Susie is also a fitness coach with Body By Craig.

Susie is looking for a man who will keep life interesting

Susie thinks a thoughtful man is sexy, and she wants to find a partner who will prioritize quality time and wants to create shared experiences.

Loyalty is important to Susie, and she says she needs someone she can trust to her core.

Above all, Susie wants a partner who will always be there to support and encourage her dreams, no matter where those dreams may take her.


The bachelorette agrees with Clayton that family is everything

Susie admires the fact her parents have been married for 35 years and are best friends.

Susie's family dynamic, however, changed when her father became ill one year before Susie appeared on The Bachelor. Her father experienced organ failure and had a lengthy stay in the hospital, but he was finally able to return home and hold his grandson for the first time.

Susie recalled her mother sleeping by her father's bedside when he was battling in the ICU, and she said she wants that type of relationship for herself and she's extremely grateful for her parents.

Susie has a niece Saylor and a nephew Tommy.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

