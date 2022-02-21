It didn't take long for Clayton to determine that Susie is down to earth, genuine and humble, and he said he loved her adventurous side and confidence.
Clayton gushed about how things just felt "right" with Susie and he thought her true colors were "beautiful."
And while in Hvar, Croatia, Susie surprised Clayton with an impromptu date at a clock tower.
Clayton was shocked and ecstatic to see Susie there waiting for him, and when the couple embraced, Clayton clapped and yelled, "Oh, I am so happy!"
Susie was apparently watching connections deepen around her and she was starting to feel insecure about losing Clayton or losing the chance to be with him. Susie said Clayton was the man she had been dreaming of, and so she tried to get their romance back on track.
Susie confessed she had put up walls in fear of getting her heart broken but she was going to open up more going forward. She told the Bachelor, "I do feel as though I am falling in love with you."
"Oh my gosh, I can't believe you just said that! It's a phenomenal thing!" Clayton responded with a big smile, adding how this was the happiest he'd been so far in his journey to find love.
Clayton said he could envision himself falling in love with Susie as well and the process was definitely working for him.
Until viewers can watch more of Susie and Clayton's romance, let's learn a little bit about this The Bachelor bachelorette right now.
Below is a list of eight facts Reality TV World has compiled about Susie Evans.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Susie is looking for a man who will keep life interesting
Susie thinks a thoughtful man is sexy, and she wants to find a partner who will prioritize quality time and wants to create shared experiences.
Loyalty is important to Susie, and she says she needs someone she can trust to her core.
Above all, Susie wants a partner who will always be there to support and encourage her dreams, no matter where those dreams may take her.
The bachelorette agrees with Clayton that family is everything
Susie admires the fact her parents have been married for 35 years and are best friends.
Susie's family dynamic, however, changed when her father became ill one year before Susie appeared on The Bachelor. Her father experienced organ failure and had a lengthy stay in the hospital, but he was finally able to return home and hold his grandson for the first time.
Susie recalled her mother sleeping by her father's bedside when he was battling in the ICU, and she said she wants that type of relationship for herself and she's extremely grateful for her parents.