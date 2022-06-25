Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband and manager, Helmut Huber, as she introduced the In Memoriam segment at the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony in Pasadena, Calif.

"My husband was a larger than life force of nature," Lucci said Friday, fighting back tears.

"Helmut was the love of my life. They say that grief is the price we pay for love. Well, grief is an excruciating price but I would not give up even one second of the love."

Michael Bolton sang "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" as the photos of television industry luminaries who died in the past year flashed on the screen.

Huber died in March at the age of 84.