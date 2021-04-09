Susan Kelechi Watson feels "blessed" to work with Sterling K. Brown.

The 39-year-old actress said on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that it's a "joy" to share scenes with Brown on This is Us.

Watson plays Beth Pearson on This is Us, which is in the midst of its fifth season on NBC. On Ellen, Watson had nothing but praise for Brown, who portrays her onscreen husband, Randall Pearson.

"I mean, listen. I am blessed. Truly. I really have what I know I will consider for the rest of my life, one of the best scene partners to have. And I know that and I'm fortunate in that way," Watson said. "And not only do I have that but I have a very good friend."

"We make it do what it do every time we get a chance to, and we enjoy being with each other and we work off of each other's energy," she added. "And I couldn't ask for somebody who's more dedicated and it means something to them, to bring something to the table every time."

Watson said it's a "joy" to work with Brown, even during challenging scenes.

"Even on the days where it's like, 'Wow, how are we going to do this? How are we going to make this work?' It's a joy to figure it out with him," she said.

Watson also had praise for Phylicia Rashad, who plays Beth's mom, Carol Clarke, on This is Us. Rashad is best known for portraying Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

"Well, Phylicia -- so many of us, of course, know her from The Cosby Show," Watson said. "I know her as a personal mentor and just such a dynamic artist. And not just an actor, she's an artist."

Watson said having Rashad on set inspires her to learn and improve as an actress.

"So it's been an amazing thing because as an actor, I always feel like you never stop learning. So to have somebody like her on to be acting with, I'm also getting a chance to learn from," she said.

This is Us co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. Moore returned to the show's set in late March following the birth of her first child, son August Harrison.