By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/30/2020
Survivor: Winners At War featured Kim Spradlin getting voted out after Tony Vlachos worked to save Public Enemy No. 1, Jeremy Collins, during Wednesday night's Season 40 episode on CBS.
Kim, the winner of Survivor: One World, was voted out of her Koru tribe on Day 29 of the game at Tribal Council instead of Jeremy, who wonSurvivor: Cambodia and also appeared on Survivor: San Juan del Sur.
The Survivorbroadcast began on Night 28, with Tony telling the group he had made a last-minute decision, and Ben wasn't talking to anyone. Jeremy called Ben "a child" and vented how he needed to grow up.
Sarah was furious over Sophie Clarke's ouster, calling it a "grimy" move. Although she wanted to keep her cool, she yelled at Tony for sinking her game because she had written Michele's name down and so Jeremy would no longer want to work with her.
"To have Tony come up with this all alone, I'm absolutely infuriated with him. It's ridiculous! It's a $2 million game. What are you doing? We were fine!"
Sarah vented in a confessional, before snapping at Tony, "If I get voted out, do not talk to me ever again."
Tony swore on his family that he never meant to blindside Sarah, but she just wasn't having it.
"Deep wounds, but come on, man, I'm playing the game too! This is war, stop crying, put your man panties on and go to war," Tony countered in a confessional.
Tony promised Ben that he was with him 100 percent but needed to shift and make a move that night. Tony hoped Ben would understand, and in order to solidify trust, Tony revealed he had a hidden Immunity Idol.
Tony told Ben that he wanted to go to the end with him, but Ben wasn't sure he could trust Tony since he had just been blindsided in a big way.
But Ben determined he still wanted Jeremy out next because he was a challenge threat and would have a lot of votes from the jury. Ben therefore ignored Jeremy and didn't want to talk to him.
On Day 29, Tony felt he had an edge in the game and so he decided to go through with another "undercover operation." Tony therefore created "a spy nest" in a tree so he could listen to conversations going on around him.
Sarah said Tony needed to back off a little or else he was going to get himself voted out.
Meanwhile, Jeremy asked Ben to talk and Ben flat out said he didn't want to. Jeremy couldn't believe how Ben was acting, and Kim said while most people seemed to be gunning for Jeremy next, she wasn't one of them.
Kim said she was very tired of sitting around and ended up on the wrong side of the votes, so she suggested to Ben they should vote out Tony because he needed to go. Kim also pitched the idea to Michele, Nick and Denise.
"This is by far the riskiest move I've had to make, but I have to do something or go out trying," Kim told the cameras.
Michele agreed Tony had been running the show, so she was onboard with the Tony vote in order to gain back a little control.
On the Edge of Extinction that day, the ejected players from the original game received a letter, informing them they could earn Fire Tokens with tremendous effort.
The players were told they must retrieve 20 coconuts from the other side of the island and stack them next to the shelter, one coconut at a time. The first six players to accomplish the task before sundown would earn two Fire Tokens, while the rest would get nothing.
The mad dash was on, and Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano felt he had an edge in the challenge given he's a pretty physical player. However, Rob slipped and fell and cracked his elbow.
"I just felt it. I tried to shake it off, but I knew I was done. That was it for me. I was toast," Rob admitted.
After two hours and 30 minutes of running back and forth, Natalie and Sophie became the first two castaways to finish the grueling task. Tyson Apostol said the ladies had lapped everyone at least twice.
Rob ended up finishing the task slowly because he didn't want to feel like a quitter. Amber Mariano said it was hard to watch her husband continue the task long after everyone was done.
Nick, Denise and Michele then discussed a Final 4 alliance with Kim, and Nick said he had his "eye on the prize" and need to "make big moves" and "stand out," so the group agreed Tony needed to go next.
Nick figured Jeremy, Sarah and Tony would definitely beat him in the end, so he told the cameras those were his main targets going forward.
Since Sophie left the game with a hidden Immunity Idol, many castaways went searching for it -- including Sarah, Tony, Nick, Denise and Kim.
Denise's goal was to find and grab the idol before Tony could get to it. Ironically, Tony told Ben that he trusted Nick 100 percent and wanted Kim out instead.
Suddenly, Ben found a hidden Immunity Idol stuffed in a tree. He tried to hide his findings from Tony, but Tony was right next to him and spotted it as well.
Ben got caught red-handed and apologized to Tony for being sneaky, and he asked Tony not to get paranoid.
"I need to figure out what route I'm going to take -- whether to go with Kim and start targeting Tony or if I work with the guy," Ben told the cameras.
Later that day, the Koru tribe met Jeff for the season's next Individual Immunity Challenge, which turned out to be a classic endurance competition.
The players' stood on a very narrow perch with their hands tethered to a bucket above them. When their hands dropped, they would be out of the challenge. Jeff said the last man and woman standing would win immunity as well as two Fire Tokens each.
Jeremy was the first person out of the challenge, and then Ben disqualified himself by touching the structure. Sarah dropped out next.
Nick tried to make a deal with Tony to drop for one Fire Token, but Tony said he was determined to win three challenges in a row, which Nick understood.
After 15 minutes of competition, Jeff made a tempting offer and said players could drop out in exchange for a mound of peanut butter with chocolate, cookies and milk.
Kim stepped out first in order to take advantage of the food, and she was quickly followed by Michele, which gave Denise victory. Nick then dropped out as well, handing over immunity to Tony.
After the challenge, Kim's plan to blindside Tony was now off the table, but she considered him a bigger threat than ever. Nick regretted stepping down from the challenge because the mistake ultimately granted Tony safety.
Nick told Ben, Denise and Kim he would vote for Jeremy, but Michele felt bad about targeting Jeremy because they had been close since Day 1 of the game. Michele considered Jeremy to be family.
Ben then ratted his allies out and told Tony that Kim was leading a charge to blindside him. Tony then shared with Nick the information Ben had told him, and Nick appeared shocked that Ben had outed him, along with Kim and Denise.
Nick pretended like he forgot what had been said, but Tony saw right through his act and knew Nick was lying to him. Tony grew very worried about Kim going after him.
Nick then told Kim about Ben spilling the beans, as Tony and Sarah devised a plan that would enable them to keep Ben as a number.
Tony explained to Ben that if they kept Jeremy that night, Kim would get Michele, Denise and Nick and make moves. Tony told Ben that Nick had just lied to his face, but Ben still believed Nick was on their side since he allowed Tony to win immunity.
Tony insisted Nick wanted to go to the end with Kim, and once Jeremy is gone, he and Ben would be picked off one after the next. Tony therefore suggested they vote out Kim and then get rid of the rest of the rats.
Ben disagreed with Tony's pitch, saying Jeremy was their biggest threat of winning the game. Tony said they could take out Jeremy later, but Ben didn't seem willing to budge.
Michele then shared with Jeremy she had a 50/50 coin advantage that worked as an Immunity Idol. Michele suggested to Jeremy that she could give him the advantage since they both assumed votes were coming his way.
"Everybody is voting for Jeremy and I don't think I can shift the tide to save him. I have to write Jeremy's name down, but it doesn't mean I can't try to throw him a bone to help him out," Michele said in a confessional.
Tony told Jeremy to try to change the vote to Kim, and then Jeremy tried to befriend Ben again. Jeremy said he didn't want to butt heads with Ben anymore and would like to vote out Kim together. Jeremy, however, could tell Ben was still stewing.
Michele gave Jeremy the 50/50 coin, but there was a 50 percent chance it would be worth nothing if he chose to play it.
At Tribal Council that night, whispers broke out. Jeremy asked Tony if they were going to stick with the Kim vote, and Tony said he was 100 percent sure. Jeremy said he could flip his advantage coin, but Tony assured him that everything would be fine.
Ben watched Tony and Jeremy talk, and then Tony told Ben that they were still writing Kim's name down.
Suddenly, Kim stood up and talked to Jeremy, saying, "I feel like Sarah, Tony and Ben are trying to take control of this."
Sarah then whispered to Tony that if votes were coming her way, he needed to play the idol for her, and Tony obliged.
Afterward, Nick whispered to Sarah to make sure Jeremy was still their vote, and then Kim pitched an idea to Jeremy and Tony. Denise told Michele that she wasn't going to change her vote.
Everyone was up and about except for Sarah, and Kim admitted to Nick she was "nervous." But Nick told Kim that Jeremy was their target. Ben told Tony what he was doing wasn't cool, and Denise promised Kim that she was just being paranoid.
Kim told Sarah that she felt like Tony was trying to set her up, but Sarah pretended like she didn't know what was going on.