'Survivor' winner Kyle Fraser reveals he was "terrified" walking into Final Tribal Council
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/22/2025
Survivor winner Kyle Fraser has explained how he felt walking into the Final Tribal Council and which jury votes surprised him the most.
Kyle, a 31-year-old attorney from Roanoke, VA, who currently resides in Brooklyn, NY, became the "Sole Survivor" and won Season 48 in a 5-2-1 jury vote on Night 26 over runner-up Eva Erickson and third-place finisher Joe Hunter.
Eva received two votes from Star Toomey and Mary Zheng, and Joe received one Survivor jury vote from Cedrek McFadden.
Although Kyle ultimately won the $1 million grand prize, he apparently was not confident "at all" that the jury would come to favor his game, according to his post-show interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"I knew Joe was a big threat. Eva was a big threat. I'd seen them both sort of speak at different times during the season and they both had very Final Tribal moments during the season where they spoke out," Kyle explained to EW.
"They talked about their game. So I was really scared. I knew Eva could talk. I knew Joe could talk. I know I can talk, so I was just sort of ready to take them on, but I was pretty terrified, to be honest with you."
Kyle had predicted that Shauhin Davari was going to be the swing vote that night.
"I didn't know how it was going to go, so he was somebody that I was keying on the entire time," Kyle shared.
"All three of us had split during the final day when we were eating the breakfast and I was walking through every single jury member -- people like Cedrek, Shauhin, [Chrissy Sarnowsky]. They didn't show some of those relationships, but I saw Shauhin sort of swinging. That's where I knew momentum was coming my way."
Kyle revealed that Mary was "probably the biggest undecided vote" in his mind.
"She was a massive threat and I don't think people realized that going in," Kyle said.
"And before Mary got voted out, she actually told me, 'Kyle, are you out here playing the game that you want to play?' And I couldn't tell her about my game. So it made it very scary in my mind."
Kyle, however, insisted that he was playing "the exact game" that he wanted to play.
"I knew that I was a threat," Kyle acknowledged.
"I knew that I would be able to sort of speak my mind at Final Tribal, but I didn't know what her rubric was going to be. The entire Final Tribal, I was sort of waiting to see if I could catch one hint because we had a good relationship out there."
Kyle said he and Mary never really got the chance to bond during the game and were "in the most adversarial position."
Kyle therefore noted that Mary "was the one who was going to surprise me the most."
But no matter how the votes were going to shake out, Kyle said he was proud of himself for owning his lies and unapologetically playing a deceptive game with his secret No. 1 ally, Kamilla Karthigesu.
"You saw that [Mitch Guerra] say, 'Kyle better own his game,' and it's exactly what I did," Kyle noted.
Kyle added how confessing to the jury he had lied to Eva and Joe was "the last permanent thing" he needed to make sure that his name was going to be on the $1 million check.
(Kyle had told Joe and Eva that Shauhin was plotting against them and had shown an idol to Kamilla, which resulted in Shauhin's alliance turning against him and voting him out).
As for what he's going to do with his prize money, Kyle shared how he can't wait to hang out with his wife -- who was just his fiancee while he was filmingSurvivor 48 -- and his dogs.
"I'm going to take care of my parents. I'm going to have a lot of fun," he said.
"I'm going to throw a party in mid-July. That's going to be awesome. And I'm going to be happy. I paid off part of my student loans. It is f-cking awesome."
AlthoughSurvivor can be exhausting, emotionally draining and physically taxing, Kyle said he would play again "in a heartbeat."