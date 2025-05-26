'Survivor' winner Kyle Fraser reacts to claim Kamilla Karthigesu would've won "every vote" if she made Final 3
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/26/2025
Survivor 48 winner Kyle Fraser has reacted to the claim Kamilla Karthigesu would've run away with the $1 million had she won the firestarting challenge and made it to Final 3.
As fans saw duringSurvivor's Season 48 finale that aired Wednesday night on CBS, Kyle was crowned the "Sole Survivor" over runner-up Eva Erickson and third-place finisher Joe Hunter in a 5-2-1 vote on Day 26 of the game.
Kamilla, who was Kyle's secret No. 1 ally in the game, was knocked out of the game when she had lost the firestarting challenge to Eva.
"If Kamilla's in that Final 3, has she got a shot to win?" Survivorhost Jeff Probst asked the jury during the aftershow.
"Oh, she's getting every vote here, all across the board," Survivor juror Star Toomey announced. "If Kamilla was in that Final 3, Kamilla wins the whole game because she represents everything that is Survivor, period."
Kyle told Entertainment Weekly that he and Kamilla "played the same game," whether the jury saw that or not.
"She's one of my closest friends. She's going to hate that I said that," Kyle admitted in his post-show interview.
"I really do have so much respect for her. But if she had gotten to the end, I know that she would've gotten those votes over me and that's why she had to go."
The only people who didn't vote for Kyle were Star, Mary Zheng and Cedrek McFadden.
Star and Mary had voted for Eva to win, while Cedrek had cast his vote for Joe.
"Kamilla and I played the exact same game, but let's not get it twisted: She had this entire underdog story that she was selling every single Tribal Council, and say what you want about the jury," Kyle said.
"I've argued in front of a jury before, I know what it's like to be liked by a jury. I know what it's like to be not liked by a jury. I can tell when people are not the biggest fan of me."
Kyle suggested that Kamilla was likeable, popular and relatable in the game.
"Every single Tribal Council, they were nodding with Kamilla at every single listing thing she said," Kyle recalled.
"They were not nodding along with me or maybe other people in the game at that time."
But Kyle is apparently very proud of the game he played. He was loyal until being too trustworthy would seal his fate, and he was courageous enough to make a big move and orchestrate Shauhin Davari's blindside.
"My entire game was intentional. It was about timing. I was going to take people out. I was not going to let you take me out," Kyle boasted.
"And I wanted to make sure that I always had to leverage any situation I was in. And at [Final] 4, Kamilla had a lot of leverage and it was very scary. So she had to go, and that's the beauty of our relationship because she would've said the same thing about me."
Kamilla did, in fact, tell Kyle that she didn't want to go to the end with him in fear votes would be split between them.
Kyle -- who won the Final Immunity Challenge and could choose whom to take to the Final 3 -- was therefore so grateful to have a green light to play the game he wanted to play.
Had Kamilla expected Kyle to take her to the Final 3, Kyle admitted, "I honestly think I would've lost my mind on that island because Joe and I were extremely, extremely close. We had a lot of conversations out there that mattered to me."
Kyle admitted that betraying those people inSurvivor felt like he was betraying their friendship.
"Eva and I, our relationship was very, very important to me. And I think she would say the same to you, and I think he would say the same [about me]," Kyle said.
"So by the time we're at the Final 4 in a way, after the Shauhin vote, when I knew that Kamilla was going to get to four, I was really scared about what's going to happen."
Kyle therefore noted, "Kamilla coming... to me in that moment... I knew that we would split if we went to the end together. I knew that she had a chance of winning."
Kyle said he also knew there was "a very strong chance" Eva or Joe would win the game had he been in the Final 3 with Kamilla.