'Survivor': Sophie Segreti unanimously voted out after Sage Ahrens-Nichols seeks revenge

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/04/2025



's Lewatu tribe voted out Sophie Segreti in a unanimous vote after she betrayed her alliance with Sage Ahrens-Nichols during the Season 49 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT The merged Lewatu tribe voted out Sophie, a 31-year-old strategy associate from Darnestown, MD, who currently resides in New York City, NY, in a 6-1 vote on Night 21 of the game instead of Savannah Louie, a 31-year-old former reporter from Walnut Creek, CA.



"I was just unanimously blindsided," Sophie said in her final words.



"Honestly, I'm taking it as a little bit of a compliment that this means that I was a big threat to everybody's game, but I guess now I am 'the other Sophie' because I'm the first Sophie voted out, which stinks! Oh my god!"



The broadcast began following Jawan Pitts' elimination from the game.



Kristina Mills, a 36-year-old MBA career coach from Houston, TX, who currently resides in Edmond, OK, called the Tribal Council "insane," especially after Rizo played an idol that wasn't real.



Rizo Velovic, a 25-year-old in tech sales from Yonkers, NY, announced how he decided to strike after hearing Jawan and Sage, a 30-year-old clinical social worker from Roxboro, NC, who currently resides in Olympia, WA, had flipped on his alliance.



Once everyone got settled back at the Lewatu camp, Sophie explained how she needed to get Jawan out because she thought he was in control for too long.



Sophie said Kristina and Steven Ramm, a 35-year-old rocket scientist from Littleton, CO, who currently resides in Denver, CO, had never let her into the full picture and all the information.



Steven assured Sophie that there were no hard feelings, but Sage didn't feel the same way.



Sage looked very angry, even though Sophie had voted Jawan out because she viewed him as a threat.



"You just handed her a million dollars," Sage complained to Sophie of Savannah.

Sage said it was "devastating" to lose the one castaway she had trusted most in the game. Sage cried to Sophie about how she was "screwed" in the game after the Jawan blindside.



"That was the stupidest move Sophie could've ever done, because I'm still here and she's going to regret this," Sage told the cameras.



On Day 20, Rizo, Soph and Savannah were plotting their way to the Final 6, but Soph acknowledged she'd have to flip and vote Savannah out soon.



Soph hoped someone like Sage would help her make a big move down the line. Soph -- who said she wanted to sit in the Final 3 with Sage -- therefore told Sage that she'd be willing to take out Rizo or Savannah.



However, Sage said she wasn't buying it. She also said she wanted some revenge on Sophie, who also happened to be smart and intuitive in the game.



Suddenly, a boat arrived and dropped off a letter, which asked one person to hop on the boat for "a strenuous" journey.



The remaining castaways were very tired and weak, and so no one jumped on the opportunity except for Steven, who was going for a chance to get back into the driver seat.



Sophie then discussed a backup plan with Soph. The women agreed Savannah or Rizo needed to go next.



Sophi "Soph" Balerdi, a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Miami, FL -- who said she did not want to sit next to Savannah in the end -- concluded that Savannah should be the next name written down, and Sophie agreed.



Meanwhile, Steven was brought to a different beach, where a pot was suspended from a wooden pole with an advantage inside. Steven had to solve a six-number combination lock before smashing the pot open.



In order to find the numbers, Steven had to search the island and gain some serious ground. It was apparently going to take whatever energy Steven had left. With every passing minute, the tide was rising, and if the water lifted the pot high enough, it would break free and drop into the ocean.



Steven's instructions read, "When that happens, your shot at the advantage and your vote at the next Tribal Council are gone."



Steven essentially had to run around the perimeter of an island while memorizing the numbers and facing danger along the way.



"This may be the lifeline that turns my game around," Steven told the cameras.



Steven ultimately got the job done and received an advantage, and he said it was the hardest thing he'd ever done. Steven's advantage would allow him to secretly block the vote of another player.



Before leaving for Tribal Council, Steven would have to determine which player's vote he'd like to block. That castaway would learn their vote had been blocked, but they wouldn't know by whom.



The win gave Steven such a confidence boost, and he gushed about how he was extremely happy.



Once Steven returned to camp, he explained his journey just as it happened. While he shared that he had received an advantage, he refused to specify its power.



Steven's revelation apparently made the wheels turn in Rizo's head, but Soph had a "Knowledge is Power" advantage that would allow her to steal Steven's advantage. No one knew she had this power, and it made Soph feel safe.



On Day 21, the remaining seven castaways met host



Each player was required to wear a belt with a rope. That rope was attached to a rotating disc.



The castaways had to race to stack letter blocks so they would read IMMUNITY from top to bottom. As they moved, the disc would spin, making it more difficult to balance their stack. If at any point a stack dropped, that person would need to start over.



The first person to spell "Immunity" would win just that, as well as a spot in the Final 6.



The winner would also receive Reward in the form of spaghetti with meat sauce, pesto, garlic bread and Tiramisu.



One of the losers would become the twelfth person voted out of 49 and the fifth member of the jury.



Steven maintained a steady lead throughout the challenge, and in the end, he was declared the winner. It marked his second Individual Immunity win of the season.



Steven, who had been on the wrong side of the vote twice in a row, said he was very grateful to have this security blanket. Steven then got to choose one person to join him for spaghetti, and he picked Kristina to repay her for playing her idol on him.



Steven then got to choose one more person, and he selected Rizo because Rizo hadn't gotten to eat much during the game.



After the challenge, Sage boasted about how she was excited to take out Sophie in honor of Jawan.



Now that Steven was off the table, Rizo said his goal was to protect Soph and Savannah. He tried to make Steven and Kristina feel like they were on the same team by picking a common enemy.



With that being said, he pitched the idea of voting out Sophie. Rizo said Sophie was the only player left who had voted correctly every single time. And on top of that, Sophie finished Top 3 in every challenge.



Steven said he was considering going along with this plan because if everyone was voting for Sophie, he didn't need to use his "block a vote" advantage, which would become "10 times more powerful at six" people left in the game.



Kristina claimed she wanted to take out Sophie as well, but she actually wanted Savannah gone instead. Kristina told the cameras that she didn't vibe with Savannah, who was also a big threat in the game.



On Day 21 at Lewatu, Sophie was hoping to get Soph and Sage onboard with voting out Savannah. While Sage had been wanting to vote out Savannah for most of the game, her new target was Sophie.



"In this game, when you piss me off, you go home," Sage boasted in a confessional.



When Sophie went off on her own, Savannah, Sage and Soph all talked about targeting Sophie.



Once the spaghetti eaters returned to camp, it seemed like everyone was on the same page about taking "Yellow Sophie" out. Sage called Sophie "comfortable" and "arrogant," and Rizo agreed.



Sage looked forward to getting revenge on her boy Jawan.



But Sophie was working to gather troops to take down Savannah. She spoke to Kristina and Steven about how they'd probably have Sage to eliminate Savannah.



Soph suddenly realized the vote was going to be 3-3, Savannah vs. Sophie, and so she had a lot of power in this vote and needed to trust her gut.



Kristina also announced that she had a love-hate -- well, more of a "strong dislike" relationship -- with Savannah, which made Savannah laugh.



It then became time for the tribe to cast their votes. Footage showed Sophie voting for Savannah, and Savannah voting for Sophie.



Jeff proceeded to read the votes in the following order: Savannah, Sophie, Sophie, Sophie and Sophie.



Sage blew Jawan a kiss over in the jury, and Jawan proudly and strong flexed his biceps.



Sophie appeared shocked and acknowledged she had been tricked.





