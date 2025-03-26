Parvati Shallow / Instagram

Which happened to Survivor's showmance couples? Who is still together and which couples broke up?

's 48th season is currently airing on CBS with a cast of new castaways -- but what about 's former showmance couples? Which showmances are still together, and who broke up?debuted on CBS in 2000, and with single, attractive castaways competing on each season, it's not surprising love has occasionally blossomed on the reality competition!"Power couples" develop on the show whether they be intimate or friendly connections. A power couple is almost always viewed as a huge threat in the game, but sometimes the castaways don't care because they're desperate for a little companionship.Not only have viewers watched castaways -- who haven't showered or brushed their teeth in weeks -- kiss and cuddle on-screen, but they've also witnessed many showmances develop into real, sincere relationships outside of the show.In several cases, these romances even turned into marriages -- starting with Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich , who met in 2004 on : All-Stars and returned to compete on : Winners at War sixteen years later!In other cases, however, the dynamic was mere lust on a deserted island."We were caught on-camera many times. I'm sure there was a lot of footage that would not be suitable for home viewers, if you know what I mean! It was jungle love, man," Ozzy Lusth told Entertainment Weekly when asked about his hot and steamy showmance with Amanda Kimmel on 's 16th season.Since it's hard to keep track of all the lovebirds, Reality TV World has taken a look back at the hottest and most memorable showmances, including those involving additional : Winners at War returnees Parvati Shallow and Ethan Zohn And what about the off-screen couples that happened once the castaways returned home and met up in the real world??Click thelink below to learn more about the various showmance couples that have appeared on the reality series the years and find out their current status!

