will return for a new season when Season 47 of the iconic reality competition premieres on CBS tonight.'s Season 47 cast will feature eighteen first-time castaways.The eighteen castaways, ages 24 through 59, include a flight school owner, an ER doctor, an AI research assistant, and Jon Lovett, the co-host of "Pod Save America" and former speechwriter for President Barack Obama Jeff Probst will resume his role as host, and Season 47 will once again take place on the islands of Fiji.The castaways will be divided into three tribes of six people and endure a "twist-packed" game full of moral dilemmas and extreme situations, according to the network.And in the end, one of the castaways will be crowned the season's "Sole " and win the $1 million prize!Click thelink below to view photos and details of Season 47's castaways!

