has announced the 17 new castaways and one returning castaway who will compete on Season 45 of the iconic reality competition series this fall.The 17 newbie castaways, ages 23 through 49, include a gym owner, a school principal, a critical care nurse, a truck driver, and a civil rights attorney.will also welcome back Bruce Perreault, who was medically evacuated on Day 1 of Season 44 when he accidentally hit his head on a wooden beam during the season's first challenge. Bruce sustained a head injury that had lingering effects hours after the challenge.Longtime host Jeff Probst said on a March episode of his "On Fire" podcast that Bruce didn't get his "fair share" of ."Here's the announcement: we are officially inviting Bruce to play again," Jeff confirmed. "First player of the new era invited back. It's kind of exciting. It just felt like the right call."Bruce and the other castaways will attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast each other when premieres with a 90-minute episode on Wednesday, September 27 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS. (The premiere of The Amazing Race's new season will immediately follow at 9:30PM ET/PT).After 23 years on television and 652 episodes, will return with "the biggest season of the greatest game ever played," according to the network."Through longer weekly episodes, will take a deeper dive into the players' stories as they're stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji."The 18 castaways from diverse backgrounds will face treacherous new elements in a "faster" and "grittier" season.The game, once again hosted by Jeff, will kick off with the 18 castaways being divided into three tribes of six players.The castaways will compete in mental and physical challenges, voting out a player each week until there is a "Sole ," who will win the $1 million prize.The Spring 2023 season of ended with Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho being crowned the winner of Season 44 in a landslide vote over runner-up Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and third-place finisher Carolyn Wiger.Below is the list of 18 castaways who will appear on 's upcoming 45th season -- but click on thelink below to also see photos of all the castaways!- Julie Alley, a 49-year-old estate attorney from Brentwood, TN- Nicholas "Sifu" Alsup, a 30-year-old gym owner from O'Fallon, IL- Drew Basile, a 23-year-old graduate student from Birmingham, MI, who currently resides in Philadelphia, PA- Sabiyah Broderick, a 28-year-old truck driver from Locust Grove, GA, who currently resides in Jacksonville, NC- Austin Li Coon, a 26-year-old graduate student from San Jose, CA, who currently resides in Chicago, IL- Brandon Donlon, a 26-year-old content producer from Sicklerville, NJ- Sean Edwards, a 35-year-old school principal from Lawrence, NJ, who currently resides in Provo-Orem, UT- Emily Flippen, a 28-year-old investment analyst from McKinney, TX, who currently resides in Laurel, MD- Kaleb Gebrewold, a 29-year-old in software sales from Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, who currently resides in Vancouver, British Columbia- Janani "J. Maya" Krishnan-Jha, a 24-year-old singer from San Francisco, CA, who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA- Brandon "Brando" Meyer, a 23-year-old software developer from Oak Park, CA, who currently resides in Seattle, WA- Kendra McQuarrie, a 31-year-old bartender from Haverhill, MA, who currently resides in Steamboat Springs, CO- Kellie Nalbandian, a 30-year-old critical care nurse from Weston, CT, who currently resides in New York, NY- Jake O'Kane, a 26-year-old attorney from Hanson, MA, who currently resides in Boston, MA- Bruce Perreault, a 47-year-old insurance agent from West Warwick, RI- Hannah Rose, a 33-year-old therapist from Woodbridge, CT, who currently resides in Baltimore City, MD- Katurah Topps, a 35-year-old civil rights attorney from St. Louis, MO, who currently resides in Brooklyn, NY- Dee Valladares, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Havana, Cuba, who currently resides in Miami, FL

