The castaways will be divided into three tribes of six players, and they'll "face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach," according to the network.
Players will deal with moral dilemmas and "mysterious new layers" of the game designed to push even the strongest competitors to their limits mentally and physically.
The cast of Season 44 are fans from diverse backgrounds and range in age from 20 to 46.
The newbie players include a salon owner, a security specialist, a NASA engineering student, an NYC firefighter, a school teacher, a surgical podiatrist, a Yogi, and a drug counselor.
"It's impossible to fly under the radar. I don't shut up," jokes castaway Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, a salon owner, in his introductory video.
"That's what my husband says, but I let my guard down on purpose so people will relate to me and connect with me because the beauty salon is always real with gossip... I'm the best player in the world and so we're going to make it happen for the million dollars!"
Carson Garrett, a NASA engineering student, says he didn't want anyone to view him as a rocket scientist in the game.
"I want to be hidden in the background, so I think other people are going to perceive me as the short, 5'5" nerdy, nice person. And then by the end of the game, I can come out as more of a puppetmaster leading those votes," Carson explains of his strategy in a video.
And Jaime Lynn Ruiz, a corporate America employee-turned-Yogi, shared how meditation is going to be her "guiding light" on Survivor, adding, "It reminds me of my power that I have, that will help me win the game. And we like to speak things into existence, so [I'm] the next Sole Survivor!"