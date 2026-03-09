Survivor eliminee Savannah Louie has revealed that Joe Hunter and Rick Devens' argument on Season 50 was "wild" and much worse than what was shown on TV.

"Dude, it was wild. It was actually wild. Nothing like that happened in my initial season. I haven't seen a blow-up like that on Survivor in a while," Savannah told Parade in an interview.

During CBS' Wednesday, March 4 episode of Survivor 50, Joe confronted Rick after noticing he had been whispering to Savannah about a possible alliance, which was going to include Joe.

Rick downplayed and dodged the question because he didn't want to get stuck in Joe's plan or make any promises he couldn't keep, and so Joe -- who is known for playing an honest and loyal game -- grew suspicious and frustrated.

The conflict escalated because Joe kept pressing Rick for answers while Rick felt Joe was intensely -- and unnecessarily -- interrogating him about strategy.

The argument also reflected the men's different Survivor philosophies. While Joe wanted mutual trust and transparency, Rick was looking forward to lying and manipulating his way through Survivor's milestone season.

"What you saw on the show was a lot more tamed down than what happened in real life. And I think you can tell that too," Savannah shared.

"I mean, you have seven people total on the beach, and six people were really concerned about their ability to work with Joe in the future."

Christian Hubicki, for instance, acknowledged how he'd have to work around Joe, even if they were working together, in order to keep the peace and make Joe happy.

"And these six people, we're fairly reasonable people. We've all been in tough moments before. Survivor doesn't bring out the best in anyone, I don't think," Savannah noted.

"But for this amount of people to be this concerned about the possibility of working with someone closely or at all in the future, I think that speaks volumes to how intense that conversation was."

Joe and Rick's tension even boiled over into Tribal Council on Night 6, which ended with Savannah being unanimously voted out by her Cila tribe.

"You even hear [Survivor host Jeff Probst] make a comment about it at Tribal Council. That mood carried and lingered not only through the whole day, but into Tribal Council," Savannah confirmed.




