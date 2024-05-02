HOME > Survivor > Survivor 46 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

'Survivor' recap: Tiffany Nicole Ervin is blindsided and voted off after Liz Wilcox explodes over Reward loss

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/02/2024



featured the Nuinui tribe voting out Tiffany Nicole Ervin with a hidden Immunity Idol in her pocket and Liz Wilcox "exploding" over a Reward loss during the Season 46 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT Tiffany, a 33-year-old artist from Franklin Township, NJ who currently resides in Elizabeth, NJ, was voted out of 's 46th season on Night 19 of the game through a 5-3 vote at Tribal Council instead of Q Burdette, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Senatobia, MS who currently resides in Memphis, TN.



"I broke my own rule; I should've played my idol," Tiffany said in her final words.



"I should've just gotten rid of it, but I was trying to stretch my idol out for one more Tribal. It turns out that it bit me in the butt, so I'm not going to sit up here and pretend that I'm happy that I just got blindsided. But if there's any way to go out on , it's a blindside."



The broadcast began following Hunter's elimination on Night 17.



Over at Nuinui's camp, Liz, a 35-year-old marketing strategist from Luther, MI who currently resides in Orlando, FL, admitted she was "pissed off" because no one told her there was going to be a split vote between Q and Hunter McKnight.



Liz said she was trying to hold her composure as to not explode, but she was thinking, "What the heck, you ho bags?!"



The tribe told Liz that the plan had been concocted 10 minutes before Tribal Council because they knew Hunter had an idol.



Liz announced that she felt "stupid as f-ck" as the only person who had been left out of the vote, and she was disappointed because she wanted Q gone considering he had blown up her game and she couldn't trust him moving forward.



Tiffany was proud that the tribe's biggest physical threat was on his way to the jury house, and she said her next step was to take Q out because she was "tired of the drama and the chaos."



Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a 48-year-old parent coach from Dallas, TX, however, could tell that Q still had some fight left in him. She recognized that he was wild card and that she could maybe use him as a number.



Maria therefore checked on Q, and he assured her that he was okay and "100 percent locked in." But Q could tell that everyone wanted him out, and so he figured that he'd need to win his way through to the end of the game via Immunity Challenges.

On Day 18, Kenzie spoke to Maria and Charlie Davis, a 26-year-old law student from Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA who currently resides in Boston, MA, about whether they could still pull off a Tiffany blindside. Maria thought they could with Q's help, and they hoped to flush Tiffany's idol.



"Tiffany has been my No. 1 since Day 1. We have voted the exact same way this entire game. Tiff and I have made every move together and we've played almost the exact same game," Kenzie said in a confessional.



"So I've got to differentiate and build my resume, and a huge checkpoint on your resume is voting out your No. 1. That means I need to be a little more sneaky to get her out first before she comes for me, because I know it's coming!"



The castaways then met host



Jeff instructed the Nuinui tribe to race through a series of obstacles until reaching a sack of sandbags. Each castaway had to throw those sandbags into a net tunnel and use their hands to get them out the other side. Once they were all through, each person must grab one last sandbag and crawl under the net, before attempting to land that sandbag on a very tall target.



Jeff announced how everyone would be playing for the biggest Reward of the season, Applebee's in the form of burgers, boneless wings, fries, chicken quesadillas, dips, cocktails and more.



Liz shared how her "Wednesday night ritual" was to pick up her daughter, dine out at Applebee's, watch together, and then have a sleepover. That night each week meant the world to Liz, and this Reward was going to make her feel connected to her child.



Liz was in dead last halfway through the challenge. Q ended up winning the challenge, and he learned his Reward was going to take place at the sanctuary, where he'd be able to spend the night.



Q asked Tiffany to join him "to make things right," and then Liz -- who was allergic to some of the fruit on the island, such as coconuts -- started to beg. However, Q asked Maria to join him since she had genuinely checked on his well-being after the last Tribal Council.



And finally, while Liz was crying and desperate to eat, Q invited Kenzie on the Reward as well in order to bring his original family back together.



Q apologized to Liz, who began sobbing. Jeff asked Liz to share how she was feeling and she screamed at the top of her lungs, "I'm pissed! Y'all said you've gone without eating! I see you eat every day!"



Liz continued to yell, "Q you almost blew up my whole game! You overshadowed everything I was trying to do, and I said it was cool! I didn't say nothing! I don't even want to be around y'all! Q, you blew up my whole freaking' spot and I didn't know about the whole split vote last night!"



"But, Liz, you voted for me last night, so..." Q calmly replied, making a good point. "I made decisions based on where my head is right now in the game. I'm sorry."



Liz composed herself and declared how she was "over it" and that she was sorry for exploding. Liz joked about how viewers could return to their regularly scheduled program.



Jeff told Liz it was okay to express her emotions, and then Liz explained how she had eaten zero calories since the merge and hadn't screamed that loudly ever before -- even when she was going through a divorce.



Liz went back to camp and sat in her "disgusting feelings."



Once the losers returned to camp, Ben Katzman, a 31-year-old musician from Miami, FL, said he felt for Liz and was fine with targeting Q next.



The winners, meanwhile, enjoyed their feast at the sanctuary. Q explained how it was hard to watch Liz break down but he wanted to mend ties with his original Yanu allies. He said he wanted to push his game forward "with the right people" and he "didn't owe anybody anything."



Kenzie Petty, a 29-year-old salon owner from Gibraltar, MI who currently resides in Charlotte, NC, however, admitted to the cameras that Q's Reward decision was "cold" and he'd need to do a lot more to woo her than just feed her one meal.



Tiffany was on the same page as Kenzie, telling the women once Q took a walk, "I'm not rerouting my game just because Q took us all on an apology tour."



ADVERTISEMENT



On Day 19, at sunrise, the Reward winners returned to camp, and Liz learned no one had eaten her favorite burger and usual order, which was a big slap in her face. Liz vented to the cameras that the winners needed to "shut up," adding, "Read the freaking room!"



Liz, however, apologized to Q for unloading on him at the challenge. She admitted to the cameras it was her "biggest lie" in the game yet because she wasn't sorry and she wanted to vote him out next. In fact, Liz claimed she was proud of herself for yelling at Q.



"It was a business decision... At the end of the day, an apology out here, you can keep it," Q told the cameras.



Maria then spoke to Charlie about how Q had proposed voting for Venus Vafa, a 24-year-old data analyst from Hill, Ontario who currently resides in Toronto, Ontario, and then Liz. She also revealed the ladies had proposed getting Q out first. Maria said the Tiffany blindside was off, at least for the time being, unless Q won immunity.



Charlie, in turn, said everyone at camp had discussed taking Q out while she was gone.



Venus then talked to Charlie and Maria about voting out Q next, and Liz added, "I made my feelings pretty clear."



But Charlie recognized that Tiffany was a big threat and still had an idol, and so he told the cameras that the tribe needed to make sure Tiffany and Q would lose the next Immunity Challenge.



On Day 19, the Nuinui tribe met Jeff again for the season's next Individual Immunity Challenge.



For the challenge, each castaway was required to hold onto a handle connected to a bucket containing 25 percent of their pre-game body weight. As their hands started to fatigue, the bucket would drop lower. Once a bucket dropped, that person was out.



The last person left standing would win immunity and be guaranteed a spot in the Final 7. The loser voted out at Tribal Council that night would become the eleventh member voted out of 46 and the fourth member of the jury.



ADVERTISEMENT



To make things more interesting, Jeff offered each person not competing in the challenge a mason jar of rice, essentially an individual portion.



"Would you guys hate me!" Liz asked.



"No, that's your coconut," Charlie assured his tribemate.



No one else wanted to step out, and so Kenzie changed her mind and decided to compete. Liz, meanwhile, received her own rice, and she kissed the jar once Jeff handed it to her.



Venus dropped out of the challenge first, and she was then followed by Ben, and Q.



"I'm so happy," Venus whispered from the bench of Q's elimination.



Kenzie and Maria dropped out one after the next, and so it came down to a showdown between Charlie and Tiffany. Tiffany appeared rock solid as Charlie struggled a little, and Liz whispered from the bench how Tiffany had been fed.



After more than 21 minutes of competition, Tiffany boastfully winked at her opponent, which prompted Charlie to kick in some of his reserve and crack his bucket back up to the top.



Tiffany then dropped out of nowhere, giving Charlie his second Individual Immunity win of the season. Tiffany's body apparently gave out on her, but when Charlie checked on her, she insisted that she was okay.



Charlie admitted in a confessional he had been training his grip and forearms for a couple of years, knowing how important those muscles are in challenges. He was so happy to see all of that hard work pay off.



After the challenge, Tiffany was dead set on voting out Q. Tiffany thought everyone was onboard with getting rid of Q, but she was a little worried people were going to start talking about her idol.



ADVERTISEMENT



Meanwhile, Kenzie came down with a case of cold feet and was thinking it wasn't the right time to take Tiffany out. She didn't want to oust a player who really wanted -- and deserved -- to be there.



But Maria wasn't sure this opportunity would come again, and so the plan was still on in her mind and she asked Q to get his head in the game and play hard.



Maria therefore spoke to Ben about the potential Tiffany vote.



"The idol is more dangerous than Q at this point," Ben conceded in a confessional.



Maria pitched the idea of voting for Tiffany while keeping Kenzie in the dark. They'd have four votes, but they needed one more.



Charlie and Maria talked about whether they should bring Liz or Venus into the plan with them, and Charlie thought Liz would be better. Maria agreed, even though Liz had "a personal vendetta" against Q.



Liz could tell that Maria wanted to make a bold move for the jury, and she had a big decision to make between Q and Tiffany.



At Tribal Council that night, Kenzie announced how Q would've made a great "smokescreen" for a blindside but everyone seemed to be onboard with the same plan. She was clearly trying to keep Tiffany comfortable.



Liz then declared how she wasn't really sorry for her outburst and she didn't feel she could play with Q going forward.



Ben said it was "almost eerie" how everyone was in line with targeting Q, and Charlie verified that everyone was simply on the same page for once.



"A blindside at this stage is huge. That's just not the case tonight, unfortunately," Maria told the host with a laugh.



ADVERTISEMENT



It then became time for the castaways to vote. Venus was shown writing Q's name down and calling it "a very easy vote." And Q was shown writing Tiffany's name down.



Before Jeff read the votes, Tiffany did not play her idol.



Jeff proceeded to read the votes in the following order: Q, Tiffany, Q, Q, Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, and Tiffany.



Kenzie appeared totally shocked and mouthed, "Oh my god!"



The jurors were shown whispering how Tiffany had an idol in her pocket.



The episode's closing credits later showed that Venus, Tiffany and Kenzie had voted for Q while everyone else voted for Tiffany.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

Tiffany pointed out how Q was still a big physical threat, and Kenzie added how he had driven a lot of the votes. Maria still saw Q as a number for her, but she acknowledged in a confessional that it might have to be his time to go. Jeff then showed off a big bag of rice to the eight castaways. He said four people needed to step out and skip the challenge in order to receive the rice. Kenzie volunteered immediately and stepped out. However, Tiffany decided that she wasn't going to play her idol. She felt that confident that Q was going to go. Q shared how if it was his time, he accepted his fate and was "cool with it." 