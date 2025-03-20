'Survivor' recap: Thomas Krottinger voted out after Tribal swap and Idol play
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/20/2025
Survivor featured a tribal swap and Thomas Krottinger getting voted out after a successful Immunity Idol play on Kyle Fraser's part during the Season 48 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
ADVERTISEMENT
Thomas, a 34-year-old music executive from The Woodlands, TX, who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA, was voted out of his new Vula Tribe with only two out of five votes instead of Kyle, a 31-year-old attorney from Roanoke, VA, who currently resides in Brooklyn, NY, on Night 9 of the game at Tribal Council.
Kyle had played an Immunity Idol for himself, and so the three votes cast against him didn't count.
"I just got blindsided by an idol, and I do have a Steal-a-Vote in my pocket, and I have to say, they crushed it! So no regrets," Thomas said in his final words.
"This was so out of the norm for me, and I came out here with a lot of fears. I was really scared to be myself, and I learned so much about myself. I am okay with the unknown. This has profoundly changed my life, and I am deeply grateful for it."
In addition to Thomas, the players who voted for Kyle were Shauhin Davari, a 38-year-old debate professor from East Bay, CA, who currently resides in Costa Mesa, CA, and Joe Hunter, a 45-year-old fire captain from Vacaville, CA, who currently resides in West Sacramento, CA.
Kamilla Karthigesu, a 31-year-old software engineer from Toronto, Canada, who currently resides in Foster City, CA, voted for Thomas alongside Kyle.
On Day 8 of Survivor over at the Vula Tribe, Saiounia "Sai" Hughley, a 30-year-old marketing professional from Philadelphia, who currently resides in Simi Valley, CA, was proceeding with caution when it came to her relationship with Cedrek McFadden, a 46-year-old surgeon from Columbia, SC, who currently resides in Greenville, SC.
However, Sai and Mary Zheng, a 31-year-old substance abuse counselor from Montgomery Village, MD, who currently resides in Philadelphia, PA, were ready to work with each other and make the boys fear them.
The three tribes then met Survivor host Jeff Probst, who instructed everyone to drop their buffs because they were about to switch tribes.
Each castaway selected a buff at random, and Thomas was the last to pick and so he got what was left.
Jeff pointed out how there was "a lot of cross pollination" happening, and Eva Erickson, a 24-year-old PhD candidate from Eagan, MN, who currently resides in Providence, RI, was upset to be separated from Joe.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The new Vula Tribe was made up of Kyle, Kamilla, Joe, Shauhin and Thomas.
Joe, Shauhin and Thomas were allies on their former Lagi tribe, while Kyle and Kamilla had worked together on Civa.
The new Civa Tribe was comprised of Cedrek; Sai; Bianca Roses, a 33-year-old PR consultant from West Orange, NJ, who currently resides in Arlington, VA; Chrissy Sarnowsky, a 55-year-old fire lieutenant from Chicago, IL; and Mitch Guerra, a 34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, TX.
Bianca was alone and in the middle of two pairs, and so she acknowledged each side would probably want her help or it could be a bad thing if they all came together to take her out.
And the new Lagi Tribe featured Eva; Mary; Charity Nelms, a 34-year-old flight attendant from Monroe, MI, who currently resides in St. Petersburg, FL; David Kinne, a 39-year-old stunt performer from Long Beach, CA, who currently resides in Buena Park, CA; and Star Toomey, a 28-year-old sales expert from Monrovia, Liberia, who currently resides in Augusta, GA.
Mary was the only person from her former tribe, but she chose to view it as an "opportunity" for herself in the Survivor game.
Shauhin said he felt "so comfortable" after the swap because he had a very well-rounded team and his "California Girls" alliance was still intact.
ADVERTISEMENT
Once the tribes returned to their respective camps, Eva teamed up with David and decided to tell her tribe everything, including how Star hadn't been able to decode her "Beware Advantage."
Sai had been hoping to get away from Cedrek, but she got "stuck with" him. Sai therefore asked Bianca to get "a vibe check" on Cedrek, so Bianca could tell there was a crack.
Thomas gushed about how he had "the best case scenario in the worst case beach," and Kyle boasted in a Survivor confessional how he had an idol and his "No. 1 ally" in Kamilla, who had an extra vote.
Kamilla and Kyle decided to keep their close relationship under the radar so the "California Girls" alliance wouldn't be afraid of them or view them as a power couple.
Kamilla then warned Joe that Thomas had lied about what had happened on his journey. Thomas had claimed he walked away, but Kamilla learned walking away was not even an option.
Shauhin insisted to his allies he wasn't lying, and it made him want to get Kamilla out as soon as possible.
"I do not want to play this game with her. I do not trust her at all," Thomas told the Survivor cameras.
Meanwhile, Mitch found a connection with Cedrek, and Chrissy spoke to Cedrek about how she was wary of Bianca since Bianca had gone on a journey. Chrissy also knew that the former Lagi tribe was very strong and they'd probably pick people off one by one after the merge.
Chrissy therefore called Bianca "a no brainer vote" when the time came.
Charity wanted to keep David around as a shield in the Survivor game, but David said he didn't trust Charity at all because she was playing the game "way too hard."
On Day 9, the three new Survivor tribes met Jeff again for the next Immunity Challenge of the season.
For the challenge, Jeff instructed each tribe to race to remove very heavy sandbags to free up a large cube. They'd have to roll that cube underneath a structure and then use it to retrieve two small sandbags.
A player would then attempt to toss those sandbags through a frame and land them on a barrel. But if they knocked a frame over, they'd have to start again.
Finally, each tribe would race to dig up one puzzle piece and then race to solve a large temple puzzle.
The first two tribes to finish would win immunity. They were also playing for Reward in the form of fresh fruits. The first tribe would receive a huge platter of fruit, while the second-place tribe would earn a smaller plate of fruit.
The losing Survivor tribe would have to vote a player out that night and give up their flint to Jeff.
Lagi won the challenge in first place and then Civa placed second.
Even though Kyle and Kamilla didn't have the numbers, they thought they still had a shot to stick around as long as they played their idol and "Extra Vote" advantage the right away.
Although the men tried to team up with Kyle, Kyle told the Survivor cameras that Kamilla was his "No. 1 ally" in the game and so he was not going to betray her. Kamilla also had no intention of turning on Kyle.
Joe, Shauhin and Thomas had to debate whether to put votes on Kamilla or Kyle. Shauhin thought they could pull Kamilla in as a number, but Thomas thought she was sketchy and untrustworthy.
Thomas wondered if he should use his "Steal-a-Vote" advantage to make things go his way, but at the same time, he had never told his allies about his advantage.
Kamilla then decided to give Kyle her "Extra Vote" and have him play his idol. Kyle told Kamilla that he wanted to take Thomas out, even though Shauhin was pretty "sneaky."
Kamilla tried to make Shauhin, Thomas and Joe feel extremely comfortable so that it would be a clean vote.
At one point, Shauhin went through Kyle's bag, but they didn't find his hidden Immunity Idol.
ADVERTISEMENT
At Tribal Council on Night 9, Kyle told Jeff that he and Kamilla had been trying to find cracks, allowing everyone to believe that they weren't a tight duo.
Kamilla also acted like she was in trouble because her performance in the challenge "wasn't the best."
After each castaway voted, Kyle decided to play his hidden Immunity Idol for himself.
Jeff proceeded to read the votes in the following order: Kyle, Kyle, Kyle, Thomas, and Thomas.