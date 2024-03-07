HOME > Survivor > Survivor 46 Robert Voets/CBS

'Survivor' recap: Jess Chong voted out at Tribal Council by Yanu

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/07/2024



featured the Yanu Tribe voting out Jessica "Jess" Chong after another Immunity Challenge loss during the Season 46 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT Jess, a 37-year-old software engineer from Hong Kong, China and Toronto, Ontario who currently resides in San Francisco, CA, was voted out of 46 on Night 5 of the game through a 4-1 vote at Tribal Council instead of Bhanu Gopal, a 41-year-old IT quality analyst from Visakhapatnam, India who currently resides in Acton, MA.



"I got got; those people are masterminds!" Jess said in her final words.



"That was incredible. So if there's anything I can take away from my experience, it's that I should've started strategizing right from the beginning. But I had an amazing time playing ! I really enjoyed enjoyed getting to know everybody."



"I had a blast out here, even though my face might not convey it," she quipped. "I don't have enough calories to smile."



The broadcast began at Yanu's camp on Day 4 following the Tribal Council session in which David Jelinsky had been voted out.



The Yanu Tribe was made up of Jess; Bhanu; Kenzie Petty, a 29-year-old salon owner from Gibraltar, MI who currently resides in Charlotte, NC; Q Burdette, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Senatobia, MS who currently resides in Memphis, TN; and Tiffany Nicole Ervin, a 33-year-old artist from Franklin Township, NJ who currently resides in Elizabeth, NJ.



Bhanu recognized his tribemates were very strategic, and so he had to give himself a pep talk. Kenzie said she loved Bhanu but he clearly wasn't a good liar and almost blew the Jelinsky vote for them.



"I could see it being a liability down the line, that he can't keep what needs to be kept secret, secret," Kenzie said in a confessional. "Jess or Bhanu should be the one to go next."



But Tiffany and Q were a little intimidated and nervous about Kenzie's vibrant and outgoing personality. Q even said he got "a weird feeling" from his tribemate, and so the pair was a bit wary about continuing to work with Kenzie as an ally.



The tribe was also struggling to make fire, resulting in a feeling of being defeated and depleted.



On Day 4 at Nami's camp, Tevin Davis, a 24-year-old actor from Goochland, VA who currently resides in Richmond, VA, was proud of how his tribe performed at the first Immunity Challenge of the season. He felt like he was king of his tribe.

The Nami Tribe was comprised of Tevin; Hunter McKnight, a 28-year-old science teacher from French Camp, MS; Liz Wilcox, a 35-year-old marketing strategist from Luther, MI who currently resides in Orlando, FL; Randen Montalvo, a 41-year-old aerospace technician from Brooklyn, NY who currently resides in Orlando, FL; Soda Thompson, a 27-year-old special education teacher from Long Island, NY who currently resides in Lake Hopatcong, NJ; and Venus Vafa, a 24-year-old data analyst from Hill, Ontario who currently resides in Toronto, Ontario.



Tevin said he felt close to Hunter and Soda, but he didn't get a good vibe from Venus and didn't think he could trust her.



Soda and Venus had connected on "a heart level" on Day 1, but she was considering distancing herself from her pal because no one else seemed to trust her as a number. Venus even noticed that she was probably "screwed" because Tevin wasn't even seeking her out for conversations.



Venus was lacking a deep emotional bond with anyone, and she cried about not feeling heard. Venus wished her tribemates wouldn't view her as a spoiled girl who had everything handed to her, because she insisted that wasn't the case at all.



At Siga on Day 4, the tribe successfully sparked a fire using their flint, thanks to Ben Katzman, a 31-year-old musician from Miami, FL, who was realized he was very capable in this game.



The Siga Tribe was comprised of Ben; Charlie Davis, a 26-year-old law student from Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA who currently resides in Boston, MA; Jemila "Jem" Hussain-Adams, a 32-year-old international brand mentor from Berbice, Guyana who currently resides in Chicago, IL; Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a 48-year-old parent coach from Dallas, TX; Moriah Gaynor, a 28-year-old program coordinator from Boca Raton, FL who currently resides in San Diego, CA; and Tim Spicer, a 31-year-old college coach from Arlington, VA who currently resides in Atlanta, GA.



The tribe knew that Maria had an extra vote from her journey, which was a big deal.



Charlie was apparently sitting pretty, but he wanted to form a strong bond with one person in particular -- and he targeted Maria, with whom he thought they could decide the direction of their tribe. The pair wanted to be the next Denise Stapley and



Meanwhile, at Nami, multiple castaways went on a hunt for a hidden Immunity Idol. Venus and Hunter were playing hard, but Randen discovered a parchment paper sticking out of a tree. It was a "Beware Advantage," and he said he was ready to take risks in this game.



Randen was instructed to dig below the note's location, and he found a box with a lock on it. Randen had to find the key, but he wouldn't receive a clue about its whereabouts until after his tribe lost a future Immunity Challenge. Once his tribe lost, he'd receive further instructions.



Until he took possession of this idol, Randen was going to lose his vote at Tribal Council.



"It's like I have a useless car that I can't drive... , you don't make it easy for a brother!" Randen lamented in a confessional.



Meanwhile, Jess was eating ants, and Tiffany acknowledged how she was "quirky" and "a little out there." Jess realized that she was being a little reserved, but she intended to become friends with everyone and keep her options open.



Kenzie, Jess and Bhanu then discussed potentially becoming a Final 3 alliance on 46. Kenzie mentioned getting rid of their strongest people and then scrapping their way through until the merge, but neither Jess or Bhanu jumped on the opportunity.



"I do not want to hold people's hands in this game," Kenzie complained in a confessional.



Jess determined that Kenzie was playing a great social game and was "dangerous" and so she concocted a plan to blindside Kenzie.



Q could tell that Jess felt some heat on her back and was trying to get the target off her, but he did question if he could really trust Kenzie going forward.



At Siga's camp on Day 4, Charlie attempted to bond with his tribemates by talking about music and playing games, and Ben quickly discovered that Charlie was "an adorable goofball" whom he got along with very well.



Randen said he didn't really trust anyone on his tribe, but he liked getting to know Venus because she's young and ambitious. He therefore shared with Venus how he had found a "Beware Advantage."



Venus called Randen her big "break" in the game, and she gushed to him, "God bless you!" Randen's revelation finally breathed some life in her game.



On Day 5, the three tribes gathered together and met host



Q and Soda exchanged a couple of jabs, with Soda sarcastically asking him, "How's the food?!"



For the Immunity Challenge, one member from each tribe was required to race to release a machete, chop a rope dropping two wheels, and then put those wheels on a cart. After digging up two chests, they had to put those chests onto the cart and push it through a course, moving obstacles along the way.



At the end, the pieces inside the chest would form a massive arch puzzle reading, "Persistence."



The first two tribes to finish would receive immunity. The first-place tribe would earn a massive fishing kit, and the second-place tribe would receive a mask, snorkel, fins and Hawaiian sling.



The last tribe to finish would be forced to attend Tribal Council and give up their flint.



Moriah sat out for Siga, and Nami sat out Liz.



Yanu was way behind the other two tribes when it came to solving the puzzle, but they eventually were able to catch up as other tribes' heavy blocks were falling all around them.



At one point, Nami thought they had it and asked Jeff to check it, but they had misspelled "persistence" by accidentally switching two letters around. Siga and Nami then lost their puzzles, making the competition wide open again.



Yanu was therefore going to attend Tribal Council again, and they clearly felt upset and disappointed. Tiffany admitted to Jeff she was "pissed" and had a real attitude, and Bhanu -- who had been barking out orders while working on the puzzle -- was frustrated as well.



"[Tiffany] is going to give me a spanking back at camp. Everyone's been yelling at me," Jess confessed, confirming that Tiffany's heat had been directed at her.



Kenzie also revealed in a confessional that she wanted Jess to go that night.



After the challenge, Venus claimed that the wagon had crushed her toe because her tribemates weren't listening to her and let the cart run her over. Tevin, however, called Venus' story "ridiculous," and he complained about how she was bringing the tribe's morale down.



Soda said she adored Venus but Venus tended to play the victim. Soda apparently felt like she had to walk on eggshells around Venus in order to not set her off, and that was likely going to be an issue later on for tribe comradery.



Venus, in turn, complained that Soda was rubbing her the wrong way because Soda had attempted to grab the challenge-win statue out of her hands at the competition.



Over at Yanu's camp on Day 5, Tiffany was crying because she had lost control and lashed out in anger, and Bhanu announced how either Jess or himself was going to get voted out next.



Tiffany vented to Kenzie about how Jess was walking through the challenge and it drove her crazy, and then Kenzie pitched the idea of hiding a fake idol for Jess to find so that Jess would feel comfortable, believe the idol was real, and not play her "Shot in the Dark."



Kenzie used beads she had at camp, the note from Tiffany's idol, and the parchment from Tiffany's Beware Advantage -- and they hid the idol. Q was also in on this plan; Jess just had to find it.



The entire tribe then went looking for an idol, and Tiffany hinted where Jess should look, but Jess didn't see the hidden fake idol.



Q therefore pretended to find the idol, and he shared the news with Jess as long as she'd promise to write down the name that he wanted at Tribal Council that night. Jess thought the idol was real, and Q promised to have her back, although he was lying.



Q asked Jess to write down Kenzie's name, but he wanted both women gone, and so he had a tough decision about whom to target. He knew, however, one would be exiting that night.



Kenzie thought Q, Tiffany and herself were the only players on their tribe who knew anything about the game.



Jess, however, was questioning if Q's idol was even real due to its strange beading. Q said he was risking his idol for Jess to stay and so he couldn't believe she was questioning it, and Jess decided that she was going to write Kenzie's name down.



Jess warned Tiffany that Kenzie was very socially strong in , which could be a problem come the merge, and so Tiffany played along. Tiffany and Kenzie told Jess to her face that they were going to vote for Bhanu, but they didn't mean it.



Jess then let Bhanu know that the women had thrown his name out there. Bhanu, who thought he had been giving his blood and sweat to the tribe, asked, "Why me?"



Bhanu wasn't sure if Jess was going to stick to Q's plan of blindsiding Kenzie, and so he was very worried going into Tribal Council. And Q made sure that he had Tiffany working with him because he needed her.



"Kenzie doesn't like that I'm Tiff's No. 1. Eventually, she's going to get jealous. Why not get rid of this problem before it's an actual problem?" Q reasoned in a confessional.



But Tiffany believed that Kenzie was going to be super loyal to her, so she questioned if it was too soon for such a blindside.



Q was in the middle and had two plans going, and he wasn't sure whether to keep Jess as a loyal number -- but babysit her -- or keep Kenzie, who would bring in numbers but maybe not bring in people who would benefit his own game.



At Tribal Council on Night 5 of , Jess announced how she and Kenzie had not talked strategy and it was a weird dynamic. Jess told Kenzie that was amazing and would probably "eat everybody" going forward.



ADVERTISEMENT



Bhanu also thought he was in trouble that night, announcing how he was "100 percent on the chopping block." But Bhanu insisted he was disciplined, loyal, hard working, and more.



Bhanu was forthcoming with information and exposed his alliance with Q, Kenzie and Tiffany. He said he had just connected with Jess the prior day. Q told Bhanu that he'd have to learn how to keep his lips zipped going forward because when a person feels trouble, he or she may play an idol.



Bhanu turned and asked Kenzie whom to vote for, and the castaway said, "Whoever you want... I'm sticking with the plan."



Bhanu then approached Tiffany and Q separately, asking whom they'd be voting for, but Tiffany and Q both shut down the conversation and asked him to be cool.



It then became time to vote, and afterward, Jess played an idol for herself.



Jeff, however, confirmed it was a fake hidden Immunity Idol, and Jess laughed and playfully slapped Q on the knee.



Jeff then read the votes aloud in the following order: Bhanu, Jess, Jess, and Jess.



Jess was the only person who voted for Bhanu, and she said on her way out, "You guys are so good!"



Bhanu lamented, "I feel like a fool," as Jess' torch was being snuffed.



"This whole thing is surreal," Jess told Jeff. "I'm okay."



