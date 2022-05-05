'Survivor' recap: Hai Giang blindsided and voted out at Tribal Council over Jonathan Young
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/05/2022
Survivorfeatured the Kula Kula tribe blindsiding and voting out Hai Giang during the Season 42 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
Hai, a 29-year-old data scientist from Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam and Atlanta, GA, was voted out on Night 19 of the game at Tribal Council in a 6-2 vote instead of Jonathan Young, a 29-year-old beach service co-owner from Gadsden, AL, who currently resides in Gulf Shores, AL.
"I just got blindsided! I honestly thought I was going to run away to the end with the whole thing, and I did not even suspect it," Hai said in his final words.
"It was stunning and I feel proud. I don't have any regrets. I came here to play the game and I played it very well until the game outplayed me."
The Survivorbroadcast began on Night 17 following Rocksroy Bailey's elimination from the Kula Kula tribe.
Hai said he was so happy that Mike Turner, a 58-year-old retired firefighter from Hoboken, NJ -- a loyal ally -- had allowed him to be the driver of the Rocksroy vote. Mike, however, was "extremely upset" for letting Hai play his game because he didn't want to vote out Rocksroy and seem untrustworthy to their other allies.
Omar Zaheer, a 31-year-old veterinarian from Kitchener, Ontario, who currently resides in Whitby, Ontario, could tell Mike didn't like how Hai had been running things, and so Omar was hoping to sever the men's ties and bring Mike closer in with him.
The other team then returned from Tribal Council, and although Drea Wheeler, a 35-year-old fitness consultant from San Antonio, TX, who currently resides in Montreal, Quebec, had played her hidden Immunity Idol, she still had the "Knowledge is Power" advantage as well as an extra vote. She intended to play the game as hard as she could.
On Day 18, Lindsay Dolashewich, a 31-year-old dietitian from Morganville, NJ, who currently resides in Asbury Park, NJ, complained to Omar about Jonathan's willingness to put Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ontario, on the line.
Lindsay vented about how Jonathan was not great at strategy and she didn't want to look like she was in on that poor strategy.
"He's not my favorite alliance member to have anymore at this point," Lindsey acknowledged.
Lindsay therefore went looking for an idol since both Drea and Maryanne had played them. However, she couldn't find anything.
While everyone else was looking for dry firewood, however, Maryanne stumbled across a package in a tree.
Maryanne found another hidden Immunity Idol and planned to keep it a secret this time so it would be hers and hers alone.
She also still had an extra vote, and so Maryanne was thrilled and celebrated. It was also a real idol already with no stipulations, consequences or catches.
Lindsay got to choose one person to join her, and she decided to think about people who hadn't won a Reward yet.
She therefore picked Omar. Lindsay asked Jeff if she could bring another, and Jeff said, "Yeah, bring one more." So without hesitation, Lindsay selected Mike since he only had a PB&J sandwich before.
Lindsay said these were two people she really wanted to discuss strategy and get close with and so it was "a win win."
After the challenge, the castaways who didn't win Reward were "miserable" and "freezing."
Romeo Escobar, a 37-year-old pageant coach from Los Angeles, CA, who currently resides in Norwalk, CA, said he was starving and would have killed for a warm bed that night.
The Kula Kula tribe fixed the shelter, and Hai asked the tribe to remain optimistic. Hai was still in good spirits because he had grown up poor and struggling.
His family had moved to America from Vietnam as refugees when Hai was only three years old.
Hai and Lindsay then discussed potentially voting out Romeo next, "the safest choice." Hai also threw out Jonathan's name because Jonathan could go on an Individual Immunity run.
That night, Lindsay, Omar and Mike got to watch videos of their loved ones while they ate pizza, and the trio were absolutely ecstatic about the opportunity.
They also got to listen to their loved ones' support, encouragement and advice, which turned out to be "food for the soul," according to Omar.
"Honestly, it was one of the greatest gifts that was ever given to me, that Lindsay gave that to me," Mike gushed.
Omar then shared with Lindsay and Mike how Hai had been running the show as the middle man between all of them. Omar told Mike how Hai had told him, "Mike will do anything I say in this game. He is my puppet in this game."
Mike said he was done letting Hai -- "a liar" -- play his game. Omar admitted in a confessional he had made up the "puppet" part but it worked because that word was clearly a trigger for Mike.
"You know how I know that you're telling the truth? Because what you're saying makes a lot of sense to me," Mike said. "And I believe it."
Omar noted how his story made sense because you're supposed "to tell a good lie, not a stupid lie" in Survivor. The game suddenly became personal for Mike.
And then Lindsay announced how she, Hai and Drea had an "amulet" that they could use together. If they collectively agreed to use it, they'd get an extra vote.
But if only two players remained in the game, the amulet would become a "Steal a Vote." And if only one person remains, it becomes a hidden Immunity Idol.
Lindsay liked the idea of having more power by taking Hai out of the game, but she also wanted Jonathan gone for "destroying" her game and trying to tell her what to do.
"Hai needs to go, and he can't see it coming," Mike declared.
On Day 19, the Kula Kula tribe participated in the season's next Individual Immunity Challenge, which required each castaway to stand on a narrow perch while balancing a ball on a wooden bow. At regular intervals, a player would move farther down the perch, making it more difficult.
If at any point a person fell off the perch or dropped his or her ball, that player would be out of the challenge. The last player standing would win immunity and be safe from the vote at the next Tribal Council.
Mike was the first person to drop out of the challenge very quickly, and he was followed by Hai, Romeo, Omar, Maryanne, and Drea.
Lindsay and Jonathan made it to the final round one-on-one at the most narrow part of the beam, and in the end, Lindsay won Individual Immunity.
It was her second challenge win but first Individual Immunity, and she'd be one of seven people left in the game by the end of that night.
Mike still planned to dethrone "the king" that night.
Meanwhile, Hai was so grateful that Jonathan didn't win considering he either won challenges or finished in second place.
Hai thought he had the numbers to sway the game in his direction, and so he went after Jonathan.
Mike then warned Jonathan how Hai had been playing them both and wanted Jonathan out next, so Mike suggested they should "cut the head off the snake."
Drea also wanted Hai gone because then her extra-vote amulet would become "Steal a Vote." It seemed everyone was onboard with voting Hai.
In order to try to make Jonathan feel comfortable so he wouldn't play "Shot in the Dark," Hai told him that he had an idol and was gunning for Romeo. Hai said if he had to use it, he would.
Hai explained that if Jonathan got taken out, he and Lindsay would be next, and so Hai told Jonathan that he'd play his idol for him to keep Jonathan safe.
Jonathan laughed with Omar about how Hai was going to be screwed, but then Omar considered working with Hai and using him as a number since everyone had turned their back on him and no longer trusted him.
Omar wondered if the best plan, as a result, would be to vote out Jonathan, who was "still a liability in this game."
Omar thought Romeo trusted him more than anyone else, and Maryanne was on his side again. Lindsay was also primed not to trust Jonathan.
Omar was in the middle and realized it wouldn't take much to switch the vote, so he asked himself, "Is this the time?"
At Tribal Council on Night 19, Mike confirmed that he was going to follow his gut with each and every vote, and Maryanne announced how she was playing "Survivor Jenga" because every time she pulled out a piece, it could affect the whole structure when there could have been another move to make.
Lindsay then announced the vote that night was going to "even the playing field" and give everyone their best chance to make it to the end.
"What she said is, 'Somebody is too powerful in some way,'" Jonathan said, adding, "I'm wrapping my head around what that means right now."
Hai, however, pointed out how threats came in all shapes and sizes, from "challenge beasts" to social players to intellectual and very intelligent players.
"It depends on what you value and want in an ally and what you're scared of the most in an adversary. So there are eight different perspectives here," Hai clarified with Jeff.
It then became time to vote, and nobody played an idol.
Jeff then read the votes in the following order: Hai, Jonathan, Jonathan, Hai, Hai, Hai, and Hai.
Hai became the eleventh person voted out and the fourth member of Survivor 42's jury, and he appeared stunned and totally blindsided.