HOME > Survivor > Survivor 48 Robert Voets/CBS

'Survivor' recap: Charity Nelms is voted out as the three tribes merge

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/03/2025



featured Charity Nelms getting voted out right before the merge during the Season 48 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT Charity, a 34-year-old flight attendant from Monroe, MI, who currently resides in St. Petersburg, FL, was voted out of through a 7-5-1 vote on Night 13 at Tribal Council instead of Saiounia "Sai" Hughley, a 30-year-old marketing professional from Philadelphia, who currently resides in Simi Valley, CA, and Cedrek McFadden, a 46-year-old surgeon from Columbia, SC, who currently resides in Greenville, SC.



RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS)



Sai received five votes, while Cedrek received one vote.



"They played the game. They did it; they got me. I really thought everyone was voting Sai's name down today and you know what?" Charity said in her final words.



"I give kudos to everybody because I got scooped, man! I don't have any regrets in the game. I feel like I played my heart out and tried my best. I'm not bitter. I'm sad, but I'm not bitter."



The broadcast began on Night 11 at Civa's camp.



Following the season's tribal swap, the new Civa Tribe was comprised of Sai; Cedrek; Chrissy Sarnowsky, a 55-year-old fire lieutenant from Chicago, IL; and Mitch Guerra, a 34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, TX.



Sai announced how she had no desire to talk to Cedrek or patch things up with him because he had lied to her multiple times, but Cedrek insisted she didn't know what happened and she should hear him out.



Cedrek knew he'd have to do some damage control for telling Chrissy last minute to vote for Bianca -- who had pitted the tribemates against each other. Cedrek said Sai should be grateful because he had saved her from the vote, but she appeared frustrated and annoyed.



Mitch also felt "bamboozled" and couldn't believe how crazy his Tribal Council turned out to be.



Meanwhile, the new Vula Tribe was made up of Joe Hunter, a 45-year-old fire captain from Vacaville, CA, who currently resides in West Sacramento, CA; Kamilla Karthigesu, a 31-year-old software engineer from Toronto, Canada, who currently resides in Foster City, CA; Kyle Fraser, a 31-year-old attorney from Roanoke, VA, who currently resides in Brooklyn, NY; Shauhin Davari, a 38-year-old debate professor from East Bay, CA, who currently resides in Costa Mesa, CA; and Thomas Krottinger, a 34-year-old music executive from The Woodlands, TX, who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA.



And the new Lagi Tribe featured Charity; David Kinne, a 39-year-old stunt performer from Long Beach, CA, who currently resides in Buena Park, CA; Eva Erickson, a 24-year-old PhD candidate from Eagan, MN, who currently resides in Providence, RI; Mary Zheng, a 31-year-old substance abuse counselor from Montgomery Village, MD, who currently resides in Philadelphia, PA; and Star Toomey, a 28-year-old sales expert from Monrovia, Liberia, who currently resides in Augusta, GA.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On Day 12, each of the three tribes received Tree Mail and were instructed to drop their buffs because it appeared to be merge time. Each tribe celebrated making it to this stage of the game.



Chrissy could wait to reunite with her former Civa tribe knowing there would be six of them and she could also bring Cedrek into the mix. Chrissy, however, said she needed Cedrek to drop Sai or else he'd drown with her.



David, meanwhile, was a little disappointed he'd no longer be one guy surrounded by a group of women.



Vula and Civa then took boats to Lagi's camp, and everyone was prepared to make some new relationships and build new alliances.



Sai said she was so happy and excited to see Mary again, but Mary admitted she had knots in her stomach when thinking about possibly working with Sai again.



RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)



The castaways then learned there would be a difficult challenge the next day after which only some castaways would be able to feast. There was also an advantage in the challenge hidden at the beach, so everyone ran off in different directions and searched for it.



Charity followed behind Sai and discovered an advantage out in the middle of the jungle that was raised up on a podium, but then Sai made a mad dash and grabbed it first.



ADVERTISEMENT



Joe then shared how he was so excited to reconnect with Eva and establish their alliance going forward. Joe said it meant the world to him to have been able to help a human in need and that winning a million dollars would just be icing on the cake.



Eva told Joe that she was tight with Shauhin and Kyle. Eva recognized she and Joe were threats, so she hoped to work with like-minded individuals in the game. She also told Joe that she had Star's hidden Immunity Idol and everybody knew about it.



Joe wanted to bring David into the mix as well because he was another strong and savvy player who would play an honest and loyal game with integrity. Joe and Eva were both onboard with having shields and a powerful pack of five players.



But Kyle warned David to be careful around Shauhin and keep an eye on it.



"I've already lied a lot in this game, and what a lot of people don't know is that Kamilla is my No. 1," Kyle told the cameras.



"The foundation of what Kamilla and I have is built on deception, and as much as I'd kind of love to come out and be honest about it, I can't... And I have to make sure people don't view Kamilla and I has a duo."



Charity was then shown talking to Mitch and Kamilla. Charity said she'd love to stay Civa strong and keep David and Chrissy around with them.



Mitch said he wanted to move forward with the Civa 6 and he had a "Block a Vote" advantage. The group talked about targeting Eva because she had an idol and it would break up a strong alliance and also cut Joe's legs from underneath him.



"This is . I feel justified to be this sneaky because this is a game and it's not who I am," Charity explained in a confessional.



Charity then asked Star to vote for Eva and ask for her idol back. Star thought Charity was going "rogue," especially since she had become friends with Eva on their former tribe. Eva knew Charity was "working everyone."



Eva vented to the cameras of Charity, "She is extremely fake and I know she's out for me. Charity is my target. Let's get her out of this game. I don't even want her on the jury; let's send her home!"



On Day 13, all of the castaways met host



ADVERTISEMENT



Once they had the key, they'd work together to get to the top of a very steep ramp. The key would then be used to unlock pieces that would solve a puzzle.



RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



The winning group would enjoy the big merge feast, but Jeff revealed that they would not earn immunity or a new merge buff.



The losing six, however, had no shot at entering.



"You will watch as the winning six compete in an individual challenge where the last person standing earns the Individual Immunity necklace for 48," Jeff explained.



The individual to come out on top would also win a buff. He or she would be the only person guaranteed to make the merge.



"For everybody else, Tribal Council, where somebody will be the sixth person voted out of 48," Jeff noted.



Sai then presented her advantage to Jeff, who was exempt from having to compete in the messy and grueling obstacle course at the beginning of the challenge. Sai would be able to jump to the end and compete in the individual portion of the challenge, feeling rested and fresh. She would also be able to eat the merge meal.



The teams were Charity, Eva, Shauhin, Cedrek, David and Mitch vs. Mary, Chrissy, Kamilla, David, Kyle and Star.



Shauhin and Mitch worked on the puzzle and had to make up some time. They were racing to beat David and Kamilla.



Kamilla's team won the first part of the challenge, and so she faced off against Sai, Mary, Chrissy, David, Kyle and Star in the second individual stage.



ADVERTISEMENT



Chrissy was the first person out of the challenge, and then she was followed by Kamilla, Mary, Sai, David, and Star.



Kyle therefore won the first Individual Immunity of 48 and the first merge buff, which was blue.



Kyle was thrilled to have security at such a crucial point in the game.



The seven castaways proceeded to enjoy buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks, brownies, nachos, soda and more.



Star announced how Charity was "scheming" and she wanted her gone. The other players were a little nervous to throw out names, but Chrissy mentioned Eva.



Sai said anyone with an idol wasn't good for her game and so Eva needed to go.



Meanwhile, the losing castaways cleaned themselves off in the ocean, and Cedrek felt he had let his team down in the challenge.



Mitch was paranoid and nervous, especially because 13 people were going to be attending Tribal Council that night.



Since Charity knew Eva would be an aggressive vote, she told the cameras that maybe she should more on easier, more obvious targets first.



Charity mentioned Sai to Cedrek, and Cedrek admitted that she didn't trust him.



Charity figured all of the original Civa would be down to vote for Sai, but then Shauhin pitched Charity's name to his alliance with Eva and Joe.



ADVERTISEMENT



Mary was then shown telling Sai and Cedrek that they should vote for Charity. Sai reminded the pair that Eva and Joe were really close, but Eva said Charity would be the safe first vote.



Kyle proceeded to warn Eva that Sai had thrown her name out there at the merge feast. Eva knew eyes were on her, and she noted how that was scary.



Eva decided that she wanted to go after Sai because she was creating chaos, and so she told Shauhin and Joe what she wanted to do.



"Charity was pretty much a no-brainer to go home, but here is the deal: Sai is a hot mess too. These two have got to go right now because if they're on the jury, like, know no fury like a woman's scorn. We will never live that down," Joe quipped in a confessional.



Mary warned Joe that Sai would play mind games with people and gaslight them. Mary added that Sai was good at talking at Tribal Council.



"Charity and Sai are both dangerous in their own ways, but to me, Sai is like a venomous snake and Charity is like a turtle," Mary joked in a confessional.



"I'm not scared of a turtle," she added.



Shauhin told Eva that they'd have six Civa and four Lagi. He didn't trust Sai, but he realized taking her out would leave Civa with six strong members.



"That scares me. I don't want that," Shauhin noted.



David acknowledged how most people shared a common enemy in Charity or Sai and that there were "clear targets" going into Tribal Council.



On Night 13 at Tribal Council, Eva announced to Jeff how she wasn't good at picking up social cues and so she had no idea who was lying to her. Eva hoped she was playing with people she could trust.



ADVERTISEMENT



And David said this vote was probably going to set the stage for the rest of this season.



It then became time for the 13 castaways to vote.



Jeff proceeded to read the votes aloud in the following order: Sai, Charity, Cedrek, Sai, Charity, Sai, Sai, Sai, Charity, Charity, Charity, Charity, and Charity.



Charity was therefore voted out of , and she thanked everyone for a fun time.



RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS)



Jeff then handed out blue bluffs to everyone, officially declaring them merged.



The episode's closing credits later showed that Sai had cast the single vote for Cedrek.



Mitch, David, Eva, Shauhin, and Charity voted for Sai. Everyone else voted for Charity.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS featured Charity Nelms getting voted out right before the merge during the Season 48 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.Charity, a 34-year-old flight attendant from Monroe, MI, who currently resides in St. Petersburg, FL, was voted out of through a 7-5-1 vote on Night 13 at Tribal Council instead of Saiounia "Sai" Hughley, a 30-year-old marketing professional from Philadelphia, who currently resides in Simi Valley, CA, and Cedrek McFadden, a 46-year-old surgeon from Columbia, SC, who currently resides in Greenville, SC.Sai received five votes, while Cedrek received one vote."They played the game. They did it; they got me. I really thought everyone was voting Sai's name down today and you know what?" Charity said in her final words."I give kudos to everybody because I got scooped, man! I don't have any regrets in the game. I feel like I played my heart out and tried my best. I'm not bitter. I'm sad, but I'm not bitter."The broadcast began on Night 11 at Civa's camp.Following the season's tribal swap, the new Civa Tribe was comprised of Sai; Cedrek; Chrissy Sarnowsky, a 55-year-old fire lieutenant from Chicago, IL; and Mitch Guerra, a 34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, TX.Sai announced how she had no desire to talk to Cedrek or patch things up with him because he had lied to her multiple times, but Cedrek insisted she didn't know what happened and she should hear him out.Cedrek knew he'd have to do some damage control for telling Chrissy last minute to vote for Bianca -- who had pitted the tribemates against each other. Cedrek said Sai should be grateful because he had saved her from the vote, but she appeared frustrated and annoyed.Mitch also felt "bamboozled" and couldn't believe how crazy his Tribal Council turned out to be.Meanwhile, the new Vula Tribe was made up of Joe Hunter, a 45-year-old fire captain from Vacaville, CA, who currently resides in West Sacramento, CA; Kamilla Karthigesu, a 31-year-old software engineer from Toronto, Canada, who currently resides in Foster City, CA; Kyle Fraser, a 31-year-old attorney from Roanoke, VA, who currently resides in Brooklyn, NY; Shauhin Davari, a 38-year-old debate professor from East Bay, CA, who currently resides in Costa Mesa, CA; and Thomas Krottinger, a 34-year-old music executive from The Woodlands, TX, who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA.And the new Lagi Tribe featured Charity; David Kinne, a 39-year-old stunt performer from Long Beach, CA, who currently resides in Buena Park, CA; Eva Erickson, a 24-year-old PhD candidate from Eagan, MN, who currently resides in Providence, RI; Mary Zheng, a 31-year-old substance abuse counselor from Montgomery Village, MD, who currently resides in Philadelphia, PA; and Star Toomey, a 28-year-old sales expert from Monrovia, Liberia, who currently resides in Augusta, GA.On Day 12, each of the three tribes received Tree Mail and were instructed to drop their buffs because it appeared to be merge time. Each tribe celebrated making it to this stage of the game.Chrissy could wait to reunite with her former Civa tribe knowing there would be six of them and she could also bring Cedrek into the mix. Chrissy, however, said she needed Cedrek to drop Sai or else he'd drown with her.David, meanwhile, was a little disappointed he'd no longer be one guy surrounded by a group of women.Vula and Civa then took boats to Lagi's camp, and everyone was prepared to make some new relationships and build new alliances.Sai said she was so happy and excited to see Mary again, but Mary admitted she had knots in her stomach when thinking about possibly working with Sai again.The castaways then learned there would be a difficult challenge the next day after which only some castaways would be able to feast. There was also an advantage in the challenge hidden at the beach, so everyone ran off in different directions and searched for it.Charity followed behind Sai and discovered an advantage out in the middle of the jungle that was raised up on a podium, but then Sai made a mad dash and grabbed it first."I'm literally willing to do anything as long as it keeps me safe and gets me through," Sai told the cameras, although she acknowledged it may put a target on her back.Joe then shared how he was so excited to reconnect with Eva and establish their alliance going forward. Joe said it meant the world to him to have been able to help a human in need and that winning a million dollars would just be icing on the cake.Eva told Joe that she was tight with Shauhin and Kyle. Eva recognized she and Joe were threats, so she hoped to work with like-minded individuals in the game. She also told Joe that she had Star's hidden Immunity Idol and everybody knew about it.Joe wanted to bring David into the mix as well because he was another strong and savvy player who would play an honest and loyal game with integrity. Joe and Eva were both onboard with having shields and a powerful pack of five players.But Kyle warned David to be careful around Shauhin and keep an eye on it."I've already lied a lot in this game, and what a lot of people don't know is that Kamilla is my No. 1," Kyle told the cameras."The foundation of what Kamilla and I have is built on deception, and as much as I'd kind of love to come out and be honest about it, I can't... And I have to make sure people don't view Kamilla and I has a duo."Charity was then shown talking to Mitch and Kamilla. Charity said she'd love to stay Civa strong and keep David and Chrissy around with them.Mitch said he wanted to move forward with the Civa 6 and he had a "Block a Vote" advantage. The group talked about targeting Eva because she had an idol and it would break up a strong alliance and also cut Joe's legs from underneath him."This is . I feel justified to be this sneaky because this is a game and it's not who I am," Charity explained in a confessional.Charity then asked Star to vote for Eva and ask for her idol back. Star thought Charity was going "rogue," especially since she had become friends with Eva on their former tribe. Eva knew Charity was "working everyone."Eva vented to the cameras of Charity, "She is extremely fake and I know she's out for me. Charity is my target. Let's get her out of this game. I don't even want her on the jury; let's send her home!"On Day 13, all of the castaways met host Jeff Probst for a challenge.Jeff divided the castaways into two teams of six and then instructed each group to race through mud and wood shavings until they got to a cage, where they would use a grappling hook to retrieve a large bag containing a key.Once they had the key, they'd work together to get to the top of a very steep ramp. The key would then be used to unlock pieces that would solve a puzzle.The winning group would enjoy the big merge feast, but Jeff revealed that they would not earn immunity or a new merge buff.The losing six, however, had no shot at entering."You will watch as the winning six compete in an individual challenge where the last person standing earns the Individual Immunity necklace for 48," Jeff explained.The individual to come out on top would also win a buff. He or she would be the only person guaranteed to make the merge."For everybody else, Tribal Council, where somebody will be the sixth person voted out of 48," Jeff noted.Sai then presented her advantage to Jeff, who was exempt from having to compete in the messy and grueling obstacle course at the beginning of the challenge. Sai would be able to jump to the end and compete in the individual portion of the challenge, feeling rested and fresh. She would also be able to eat the merge meal.The teams were Charity, Eva, Shauhin, Cedrek, David and Mitch vs. Mary, Chrissy, Kamilla, David, Kyle and Star.Shauhin and Mitch worked on the puzzle and had to make up some time. They were racing to beat David and Kamilla.Kamilla's team won the first part of the challenge, and so she faced off against Sai, Mary, Chrissy, David, Kyle and Star in the second individual stage.The seven individuals were required to balance a ball on a pole. At regular intervals, they'd add more sections of pole, making it more difficult to balance. If at any point a ball dropped, that person would be out of the challenge.Chrissy was the first person out of the challenge, and then she was followed by Kamilla, Mary, Sai, David, and Star.Kyle therefore won the first Individual Immunity of 48 and the first merge buff, which was blue.Kyle was thrilled to have security at such a crucial point in the game.The seven castaways proceeded to enjoy buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks, brownies, nachos, soda and more.Star announced how Charity was "scheming" and she wanted her gone. The other players were a little nervous to throw out names, but Chrissy mentioned Eva.Sai said anyone with an idol wasn't good for her game and so Eva needed to go.Meanwhile, the losing castaways cleaned themselves off in the ocean, and Cedrek felt he had let his team down in the challenge.Mitch was paranoid and nervous, especially because 13 people were going to be attending Tribal Council that night.Since Charity knew Eva would be an aggressive vote, she told the cameras that maybe she should more on easier, more obvious targets first.Charity mentioned Sai to Cedrek, and Cedrek admitted that she didn't trust him.Charity figured all of the original Civa would be down to vote for Sai, but then Shauhin pitched Charity's name to his alliance with Eva and Joe.Once the winners rejoined the losers on the merge beach, Star comforted Cedrek and told him that he was good. Cedrek cried about his poor performance in the challenge, but Star was ready to play a whole new game with him.Mary was then shown telling Sai and Cedrek that they should vote for Charity. Sai reminded the pair that Eva and Joe were really close, but Eva said Charity would be the safe first vote.Kyle proceeded to warn Eva that Sai had thrown her name out there at the merge feast. Eva knew eyes were on her, and she noted how that was scary.Eva decided that she wanted to go after Sai because she was creating chaos, and so she told Shauhin and Joe what she wanted to do."Charity was pretty much a no-brainer to go home, but here is the deal: Sai is a hot mess too. These two have got to go right now because if they're on the jury, like, know no fury like a woman's scorn. We will never live that down," Joe quipped in a confessional.Mary warned Joe that Sai would play mind games with people and gaslight them. Mary added that Sai was good at talking at Tribal Council."Charity and Sai are both dangerous in their own ways, but to me, Sai is like a venomous snake and Charity is like a turtle," Mary joked in a confessional."I'm not scared of a turtle," she added.Shauhin told Eva that they'd have six Civa and four Lagi. He didn't trust Sai, but he realized taking her out would leave Civa with six strong members."That scares me. I don't want that," Shauhin noted.David acknowledged how most people shared a common enemy in Charity or Sai and that there were "clear targets" going into Tribal Council.On Night 13 at Tribal Council, Eva announced to Jeff how she wasn't good at picking up social cues and so she had no idea who was lying to her. Eva hoped she was playing with people she could trust.It became clear the whole group was already like one big dysfunctional family.And David said this vote was probably going to set the stage for the rest of this season.It then became time for the 13 castaways to vote.Jeff proceeded to read the votes aloud in the following order: Sai, Charity, Cedrek, Sai, Charity, Sai, Sai, Sai, Charity, Charity, Charity, Charity, and Charity.Charity was therefore voted out of , and she thanked everyone for a fun time.Jeff then handed out blue bluffs to everyone, officially declaring them merged.The episode's closing credits later showed that Sai had cast the single vote for Cedrek.Mitch, David, Eva, Shauhin, and Charity voted for Sai. Everyone else voted for Charity. SURVIVOR 48 SURVIVOR SHOWMANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? MORE SURVIVOR 48 NEWS << PRIOR STORY

Zoe McGrady "100%" believed Grant Ellis was picking Litia Garr as his 'The Bachelor' winner

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT



















































Page generated Thu Apr 03, 2025 18:18 pm in 1.1448309421539 seconds



