'Survivor' recap: Cedrek McFadden votes off Justin Pioppi after "craziest" Tribal Council

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/13/2025



featured Cedrek McFadden casting the sole vote to oust Justin Pioppi from Season 48 after multiple tiebreakers and arguably the "craziest" Tribal Council ever during Wednesday night's episode on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT Cedrek, a 46-year-old surgeon from Columbia, SC, who currently resides in Greenville, SC, had the sole power to vote out Justin, a 29-year-old pizzeria manager from Winthrop, MA, on Night 7 of 48 after a Tribal Council filled with twists, turns and re-votes.



"Historic Tribal Council, and that's what sealed my fate," Justin said in his final words.



"It's just upsetting because I had such great plans to come out here and do so well, and I believe I was dealt a pretty tough hand. But I have no one to blame but myself. I flew too close to the sun, and I got burned."



Justin added, "This was definitely the adventure of a lifetime; I just wish the lifetime was a little bit longer."



The broadcast began on Night 5 after Kevin Leung was voted out of the Vula Tribe.



The Vula Tribe was comprised of Justin; Cedrek; Saiounia "Sai" Hughley, a 30-year-old marketing professional from Philadelphia, who currently resides in Simi Valley, CA; and Mary Zheng, a 31-year-old substance abuse counselor from Montgomery Village, MD, who currently resides in Philadelphia, PA.



Mary was totally shocked by Kevin's elimination, and while she was happy to still be in the game, she realized she was on the bottom.



Meanwhile, Sai vented to the cameras about how communication with her allies wasn't sound because she shouldn't have had to play her hidden Immunity Idol. It made her wary of Cedrek and Justin's intentions and whether she could truly trust them going forward.



Sai decided she was going to look for an idol again because she couldn't feel secure with the men in her tribe.



On Day 6, the Civa Tribe was noticing how they had already lost weight.



The Civa Tribe was made up of Charity Nelms, a 34-year-old flight attendant from Monroe, MI, who currently resides in St. Petersburg, FL; Chrissy Sarnowsky, a 55-year-old fire lieutenant from Chicago, IL; David Kinne, a 39-year-old stunt performer from Long Beach, CA, who currently resides in Buena Park, CA; Kamilla Karthigesu, a 31-year-old software engineer from Toronto, Canada, who currently resides in Foster City, CA; Kyle Fraser, a 31-year-old attorney from Roanoke, VA, who currently resides in Brooklyn, NY; and Mitch Guerra, a 34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, TX.

David shared how starting a family was his ultimate dream but he was struggling financially at home and couldn't get his girlfriend to commit to their relationship.



Meanwhile, the Lagi Tribe was proud of themselves for "crushing" it in the challenges.



The Lagi Tribe featured Bianca Roses, a 33-year-old PR consultant from West Orange, NJ, who currently resides in Arlington, VA; Eva Erickson, a 24-year-old PhD candidate from Eagan, MN, who currently resides in Providence, RI; Joe Hunter, a 45-year-old fire captain from Vacaville, CA, who currently resides in West Sacramento, CA; Shauhin Davari, a 38-year-old debate professor from East Bay, CA, who currently resides in Costa Mesa, CA; Star Toomey, a 28-year-old sales expert from Monrovia, Liberia, who currently resides in Augusta, GA; and Thomas Krottinger, a 34-year-old music executive from The Woodlands, TX, who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA.



Joe decided to build a big bonfire so his tribe could celebrate their unity and success so far in the game.



Shauhin said Joe was his No. 1 in the game because he was "so funny," and the guys were also in "The California Girls" alliance with Thomas. They also had "The California Girls" plus Bianca for Thomas and then "The California Girls" plus Eva for Joe.



That left Star on the outs, especially since Star was off on her own all the time trying to solve her puzzle lock in the jungle. Shauhin figured that if someone needed to go, it would be Star.



Thomas admitted he was "nervous" about Joe and his "little sidekick" Eva because they seemed extremely close. Eva even gifted Joe a little bracelet for his daughter, and so Thomas and Shauhin made eyes at each other and realized in that moment they needed to cut Eva soon.



Sai then woke Cedrek and Justin up so they could help her find the idol before Mary.



Meanwhile, at Civa's camp, Mitch said he really wanted to work with Charity, and the pair agreed to be each other's No. 1 in the game.



"I feel like Mitch genuinely has my back," Charity told the cameras, before suggesting to Mitch that they should keep Kyle and David as "great shields" going into the merge.



Kyle, for his part, went fishing on a boat with Mitch so they could talk strategy, and he told Mitch that he wanted to go further in the game with Charity. Mitch then let Kyle in on his plans and how they were working with David as well.



But Kyle also had an alliance with David, Chrissy and Kamilla.



Over at Lagi's camp, Eva had a conversation with Star so that Star wouldn't target her. Eva said she didn't want to work with Star but she didn't want to be enemies with her either.



"We're not friends. She's not on my side, and I know I'm not on her side. I trust Biance and Thomas... Let me go to them and say, 'Hey, someone is pitching one of your names -- and it's Eva,'" Star said in a confessional.



The initial plan was going to be voting out Star and flushing out her potential idol, but Star ratted out Eva when speaking with Bianca, and so Bianca appeared to change her mind. and want to take out Eva.



Star and Bianca talked to Thomas about their plan, and Thomas said if they got rid of Eva, there would be five tribe members left and they could control the vote.



"Can I trust Star in the long-term? I have no idea. I think Star is a bit of a wild card and not someone we can control, so it's a little risky but it's , right?! I'm not going to get to the end by playing it safe," Thomas told the cameras.



Later that day, the three tribes met host



Jeff instructed each tribe to choose a "Caller," and the rest of the tribe would be blindfolded. Using only verbal commands, the Caller had to guide the blindfolded tribe members to find three bags containing keys. Once they collected those keys, the keys would unlock a slide puzzle.



The winning tribe would also receive Reward in the form of two hammocks. The second-place tribe would earn a small tarp to make camp life better.



Eva and Bianca sat out of the challenge, and so did Kyle and Charity.



The Callers were Shauhin for Lagi, Cedrek for Vula, and Kamilla for Civa.



Joe ran to the first station on his own, and Jeff said he had never seen anything like it before on .



Mitch, Thomas and Mary worked on the puzzle on behalf of their tribes at the end of the challenge.



Lagi won first place and would be safe from Tribal Council. They remained undefeated on 48.



Civa placed second, and so it was a "familiar" and "heartbreaking" last-place finish for Vula again, according to Jeff. Vula lost their flint again as a result.



Jeff then revealed that three people would be going on a journey that afternoon, and Lagi got to make the decision.



Lagi agreed to send Bianca, and then the tribe picked Justin from Vula and Kamilla from Civa.



Justin knew playing a game on the journey would probably mean he'd have to risk his vote, but he said he was willing to do anything necessary to be safe and stick around longer.



Mary's plan worked, because Sai asked Cedrek to split their votes -- one on Mary and one on Justin -- so that they'd be safe if Mary ended up playing an idol.



Sai didn't like that Mary was "cool as a cucumber," and she said that she didn't want to be the collateral damage.



"If Justin comes back with no vote, we're going to have to split ours!" Sai explained to Cedrek.



But Justin was Cedrek's "right-hand guy," and so he didn't want to write Justin's name down.



On the journey, the three castaways split up in different directions, but they wished each other luck first.



Each player was offered an opportunity to risk his or her vote in order to win an advantage. The players all opted to play, and they were required to roll seven dice. Flames were good and skulls were bad. Four flames would earn the player an extra vote, but if four skulls came up first, the player would lose his or her vote.



In the end, Bianca lost her vote, Kamilla won an extra vote, and Justin lost his vote.



At Civa on Day 7, Kamilla shared the news of her advantage with her tribe because they were always honest with each other. Bianca lied to her tribe about what the task on her journey entailed and the fact she had lost her vote, but she told Thomas the truth.



Thomas, however, didn't want to tell Bianca about his secrets in the game.



Justin was then shown lying to his tribe about his lost vote. He made them think comfort, shelter, food or nothing was coming their way the next day after he had rolled dice for an opportunity to win something.



Justin said he had to risk his vote to roll the dice but he was fine. Justin even lied to Cedrek, who really thought he could trust Justin.



Justin tried to convince Sai that Mary didn't have any advantage to play, but Sai was prepared to play it safe so she wouldn't be in a sticky situation.



Mary told Sai that she accepted her fate in the game, which made Sai even more nervous and suspicious about what Mary might've had up her sleeve.



It was only going to take two votes to send someone packing that night, and Justin acknowledged that it really could be anyone on the chopping block.



On Night 7 at Tribal Council, Mary suggested to Sai that she could trust her, but Sai said that wasn't the case because she didn't know that Kevin was going home at the previous Tribal Council.



Mary said she really liked Sai and enjoyed playing the game together, but Sai pointed out how they were never going to work with each other.



"I think all the votes will be cast for me, and then what happens next, it will be a surprise. I don't want to ruin it," Mary announced, teasing her tribemates.



After everyone voted, Mary revealed she had sacrificed her vote to play her "Shot in the Dark." Mary and Justin both didn't vote as a result, and then Jeff declared that Mary was "SAFE."



That meant none of the votes cast against Mary would count, and she ended up receiving two votes.



Jeff therefore asked the castaways to vote again, but this time, no one could vote for Mary.



"This is what happens when you trust boys," Sai quipped.



On the re-vote, Jeff read aloud the votes in the following order: Justin and Sai.



The castaways had to vote again, but they could only vote for Sai or Justin.



"Historically, tied players don't vote simply because you can only vote for each other, so your votes cancel each other out, so there's no point," Jeff explained to the tribe.



"What makes tonight unique is that one of the tied players does not have a vote. That changes everything. So now, I have to reveal, Justin, you don't have a vote tonight. You have not been voting all night, and you will not vote in the tiebreaker."



Jeff therefore concluded, "Sai, you will vote. You can only vote for Justin. Cedrek, however, can vote for [Sai] or Justin."



When Sai cast her vote, she vented to the cameras, "Cedrek is honestly the worst!"



Finally, Jeff revealed the two votes for Sai and Justin, meaning Cedrek had sided with Justin even though Justin had lied to him.



"So, we are officially deadlocked," Jeff explained. "Typically... the rest of the tribe has to discuss openly about who they want to send home, and if they can't come to a decision, then we draw rocks and suddenly Sai and Justin are safe, and somebody else is going home."



But Jeff pointed out how the rest of the tribe was only Cedrek and Mary, and Mary did not have a say!



"The only person who has a say in tonight's Tribal is Cedrek," Jeff revealed.



"So Cedrek, you will decide who goes home tonight -- either Sai or Justin. And if you can't come to a decision, there's no need to draw rocks. It's only you, and you will go home. This is a historic moment -- one of the craziest Tribals ever."



When asked for his thoughts, Cedrek said it felt "horrible" to have to choose between his two allies.



Sai started crying and told Cedrek that she had told him everything and trusted him the entire time.



Cedrek asked Justin if he had anything to say, and Justin replied, "Do what's best for you, Cedrek, going forward... I hope to continue this... We had plans to go deep in this game. I hope that can be true, and just know I'm still with you."



Sai repeated how she had been totally honest with Cedrek, and so Cedrek decided to keep Sai in the game as long as she'd promise to team up with Mary and work with her going forward.



Sai agreed to start viewing Mary as an ally, and so Cedrek voted Justin out.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

