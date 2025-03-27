HOME > Survivor > Survivor 48 Robert Voets/CBS

'Survivor' recap: Bianca Roses voted out after Jeff Probst cries at Immunity Challenge

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/27/2025



featured the new Civa Tribe voting out Bianca Roses after an incredibly emotional Immunity Challenge that made



ADVERTISEMENT Bianca, a 33-year-old PR consultant from West Orange, NJ, who currently resides in Arlington, VA, was voted out at Tribal Council on Night 11 of the game in a 2-1-1 vote instead of Saiounia "Sai" Hughley, a 30-year-old marketing professional from Philadelphia, who currently resides in Simi Valley, CA, and Chrissy Sarnowsky, a 55-year-old fire lieutenant from Chicago, IL.



"I'm realizing what a dumb decision I made. I just screwed up! I trusted the wrong people and I made the wrong choice," Bianca said in her final words, referring to Cedrek McFadden's betrayal.



"I've been watching the show since I was eight, so to come out here and play this game that I love so much, this was an adventure of a lifetime. I am proud of myself for all of the fight I put up, but I'm devastated. I just wanted to play so much longer!"



After last week's tribal swap, the new Civa Tribe was comprised of Bianca; Chrissy; Sai; Cedrek, a 46-year-old surgeon from Columbia, SC, who currently resides in Greenville, SC; and Mitch Guerra, a 34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, TX.



The new Vula Tribe was made up of Joe Hunter, a 45-year-old fire captain from Vacaville, CA, who currently resides in West Sacramento, CA; Kamilla Karthigesu, a 31-year-old software engineer from Toronto, Canada, who currently resides in Foster City, CA; Kyle Fraser, a 31-year-old attorney from Roanoke, VA, who currently resides in Brooklyn, NY; Shauhin Davari, a 38-year-old debate professor from East Bay, CA, who currently resides in Costa Mesa, CA; and Thomas Krottinger, a 34-year-old music executive from The Woodlands, TX, who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA.



And the new Lagi Tribe featured Charity Nelms, a 34-year-old flight attendant from Monroe, MI, who currently resides in St. Petersburg, FL; David Kinne, a 39-year-old stunt performer from Long Beach, CA, who currently resides in Buena Park, CA; Eva Erickson, a 24-year-old PhD candidate from Eagan, MN, who currently resides in Providence, RI; Mary Zheng, a 31-year-old substance abuse counselor from Montgomery Village, MD, who currently resides in Philadelphia, PA; and Star Toomey, a 28-year-old sales expert from Monrovia, Liberia, who currently resides in Augusta, GA.



The broadcast began on Night 9 at Vula's camp following Thomas' elimination.



Shauhin couldn't believe his No. 1 ally went home because Kyle had an idol, and he was grieving the loss of his "California Girls" alliance. Kyle said he and Kamilla had "put on a Master Class in deception" by convincing their tribemates that they weren't that tight.



But Kyle tried to do some damage control with the other men in his tribe since he no longer had an idol and he was vulnerable.



On Day 10, the three tribes met host



For the challenge, each tribe was required to through sandbags at a rotating target until releasing a bag of balls. Then, one at a time, they had to bounce those balls off a trampoline and into a net basket. Once all three balls landed, they had to roll those balls onto three separate targets.

The winning tribe would be taken to the sanctuary for an afternoon of pastries, donuts, and ham and cheese croissants.



The second-place tribe would receive a smaller sample of the same pastries back at camp.



Lagi ended up finishing in first place for back-to-back wins, and then Kyle won second place for his Vula tribe.



Mary boasted about how her tribe was crushing it and they still had fruit left back at camp. Sai announced how people should be tactful and respectful about their victories considering some people were starving. But members of Mary's tribe muttered under their breath how Sai was being "a sore loser."



"Sai, be quiet. You can have an opinion, but don't openly share it!" Mitch vented in a confessional.



At Civa on Day 10, the tribe discussed how Sai sat out of the challenge because she was tired. Chrissy said Sai was getting on her last nerve because Sai was complaining and eating but not contributing. Chrissy said Sai was "digging her own hole" because of her behavior and comments at camp.



Mitch shared how his original plan was to take out Bianca so the original Lagi tribe would remain intact, but he really enjoyed Bianca's company and thought Sai was causing chaos.



Mitch therefore told Bianca that he thought he could trust her and would like to work with her, and Bianca was totally onboard. The pair then agreed to vote for Sai.



"This friction is beautiful for me!" Bianca gushed in a confessional.



But Sai also wanted to team up with Bianca, who had lost her vote on that journey. Bianca knew having options was important at this stage in the game.



Meanwhile, Sai wanted to target Chrissy because she was telling people what to do and being a mom figure that Sai didn't like. Sai therefore hoped Cedrek and Bianca would align with her and take Chrissy out.



"My trust with Cedrek was lost when at the last Tribal Council he voted for me," Sai explained to the cameras.



"But even though I don't fully trust him, for the sake of getting off this beach and into the merge, I need a number -- and he is a number. And Bianca, we already discussed working together. So I just have to make sure she's locked in, then I can do whatever the hell I want to do!"



While at the sanctuary, Eva mentioned how Charity came off so fake to her and she didn't trust her at all.



Meanwhile, Vula was able to bond a little more over pastries. They talked about their families of color and parents' struggles, and Kamilla cried about how she didn't want to vote her tribemates out.



"The four of us have a clear path together because we had a scary Tribal Council. We can just act as if we hate each other [come the merge] and play the middle and no one would expect it, and I think we can run this game," Kamilla told the cameras.



On Day 11, the three tribes met Jeff for the next Immunity Challenge of the season.



Jeff instructed each tribe to leap into the ocean and swim to shore while pulling a boat containing a chest. They then had to carry the chest up the beach and work together to unbraid three long ropes, releasing a key, which would be used to unlock the chest.



After collecting the balls inside and digging under a log, they'd head to the finish and then each tribe would be responsible for maneuvering one ball through a table maze.



Star and Cedrek sat out of the challenge to even up the numbers.



Vula won immunity and then Eva attempted to land the last ball for Lagi. Eva broke down into tears and showed her frustration, but her tribe cheered her on and insisted, "You can do this!"



As Eva cried, she patiently tried to complete the table maze, and then she finally did it.



"That was an epic finish! Wow!" Jeff shouted.



As Eva sobbed in her tribemates' arms, Joe watched her from a distance and clearly wished he could run over to show her his support and comfort. Jeff then allowed Joe to go over and give her a hug. Joe asked her to take a deep breath, and he held her hands.



"Slow your breath. Easy does it," Joe repeated, before adding, "You're in a safe place."



Joe and Eva put their foreheads together and breathed, and it was an incredibly sweet and emotional moment.



Joe showed a part of his game by revealing he was close allies with Eva, but Joe said his friend was in need and he would've wanted someone to treat his daughter the same way in this game.



Eva then announced to the entire cast that she has autism and can have "episodes" in which she sometimes loses herself.



But Eva shared how she overcame many obstacles in life, thanks to her parents providing her with treatments and mainstream schooling her, and so doesn't view autism as a burden or something that holds her back. She also said Joe's support meant the world to her and his kindness extended beyond the game.



"It's why I love . I really do. Joe may end up blindsiding you, or you him, who knows! But in this moment, it's possible to have all of this work," Jeff said.



At Lagi on Day 11, Eva told kids with autism out there how there's nothing wrong with them and they can do anything they set their minds to.



Star said she could relate since she has family members on the spectrum, and then she revealed how she had the Beware Advantage but didn't know how to complete the task. Everyone therefore tried to decode Star's scroll and help her out.



Eva ended up unlocking the advantage, and so it was her idol to keep going forward. Star was happy she could pass the idol onto Eva.



Meanwhile, Bianca was pissed off and nervous about attending Tribal Council with Civa that night. Bianca talked to Cedrek about how she wanted to work with him. Bianca attempted to pit the two sides against each other and play the middle.



Bianca wanted two votes on Chrissy and two votes on Sai. Bianca then said everyone would re-vote and everyone could vote for one of those two. Since Bianca didn't have a vote of her own, she had to get creative.



Cedrek said it wasn't quite time to vote for Sai because he trusted her the most, but Mitch and Chrissy both wanted Sai gone.



"If he sticks with Sai, he's out of his mind. You've got to let it go to play the game!" Chrissy said in a confessional.



Bianca, for her part, wished she could ask Cedrek to vote for Sai and reveal that she didn't have a vote, but she decided not to show her hand. Cedrek then told Bianca that he'd be voting for Chrissy that night.



"That means it's a tie vote between Chrissy and Sai. Oh my god, this came is out of control! Right now, my plan for Tribal is that Mitch and Chrissy are voting Sai, and Sai and Cedrek are voting Chrissy," Bianca told the cameras.



"We have to do a re-vote and then I'm banking on the fact Cedrek is going to flip and vote for Sai. I'll be really, really proud of myself if I make it through tonight, but it does worry me because I'll have a lot of damage control to do when I get [back]."



Cedrek realized in that moment he could take out Sai or flip the tables and use this information against Bianca.



At Tribal Council on Night 11, Bianca announced how someone was at the bottom of the four and so that person could use her and turn the tables.



After the castaways voted, Jeff read the votes aloud in the following order: Sai, Chrissy, Bianca and Bianca.



Bianca appeared devastated and Sai shouted, "What the f-ck?!"



Chrissy realized there were only four votes cast and so Bianca had lost her vote and never mentioned it. When Sai asked Cedrek if she knew about Bianca's lost vote, Cedrek nodded his head yes.



The episode's closing credits later showed that Mitch voted for Sai, Sai for Chrissy, and, a surprise turn of events, both Cedrek and Chrissy voted for Bianca.





