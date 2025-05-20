Jane's daughter Ashley Hammett -- who had appeared on Jane's loved ones visit on Survivor: Nicaragua -- first announced the death via Facebook on Thursday, May 15.
"Today Jane Hammett Bright was found passed away within her home by a good friend and county sheriff," Ashley Hammett shared.
Several former Survivorcastaways paid their respects on social media.
"Tougher than a $2 steak! Jane Hammett Bright is one of the most incredible Survivors I've ever met," Jonny Fairplay said on Facebook.
"She knew when I first saw her, she wouldn't be my cup of tea. But I realized pretty quickly she represented every southern woman that helped raise me and make me the person I am. There's never been a more resolute player in the history of the game."
He added, "And there's never been more of a friend that if you ever called them that would always be there! Love you Jane, the Survivor community has lost one of the best."
Survivor: China winner Todd Herzog wrote in the comments, "Love you Jane! Always in our hearts!"
And Survivor 48 castaway Charity Nelms wrote via Instagram Stories, "I called Jane my favorite Survivor of all time in one of my interviews and she messaged me inviting me to her farm less than a month ago. This is so sad. We lost a really special one."
Jane, who was voted out on Day 36 of the game, became the seventh member of the jury and finished Survivor in sixth place.
Jane learned the hard way not to "count your chickens before they hatch," as the alliance she had trusted and relied on so heavily to bring her to the end jointly decided to vote her out instead.
"You find out really fast what people's true colors are out here. [Matthew "Sash" Lenahan] is a big ass liar," Jane said following her ouster.
"[Holly Hoffman], I lost total respect for her. And then there's [Chase Rice], my buddy in crime, I'm just very disappointed in him because he always promised to take me to the end. I can't believe Chase decided to turn on me, but that's Survivor!"
Sash, Holly and Chase apparently feared Jane would win the game had they brought her to the Final 3.
Although Jane didn't win the game, she was elected by fans as the first-ever "Sprint Player of the Season" award. The fan-favorite castaway therefore won a $100,000 prize.