Survivor: Nicaragua alum Jane Bright has passed away at age 71.

Jane died on May 15 at her home in Jackson Springs, NC, but her cause of death has not been revealed.

Jane's daughter Ashley Hammett -- who had appeared on Jane's loved ones visit on Survivor: Nicaragua -- first announced the death via Facebook on Thursday, May 15.

"Today Jane Hammett Bright was found passed away within her home by a good friend and county sheriff," Ashley Hammett shared.

Several former Survivor castaways paid their respects on social media.

"Tougher than a $2 steak! Jane Hammett Bright is one of the most incredible Survivors I've ever met," Jonny Fairplay said on Facebook.

"She knew when I first saw her, she wouldn't be my cup of tea. But I realized pretty quickly she represented every southern woman that helped raise me and make me the person I am. There's never been a more resolute player in the history of the game."

He added, "And there's never been more of a friend that if you ever called them that would always be there! Love you Jane, the Survivor community has lost one of the best."

Two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine wrote on Instagram, "Rest in heavenly peace. Jane from Survivor Nicaragua," alongside Jane's Survivor 21 cast photo.

Survivor: China winner Todd Herzog wrote in the comments, "Love you Jane! Always in our hearts!"

And Survivor 48 castaway Charity Nelms wrote via Instagram Stories, "I called Jane my favorite Survivor of all time in one of my interviews and she messaged me inviting me to her farm less than a month ago. This is so sad. We lost a really special one."

Jane competed on Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010 after relentlessly applying to get on the show.

"I applied about 10 times," Jane told Reality TV World in 2010, "and I've applied over 10 years."

Jane was a 56-year-old dog trainer from Jackson Springs, NC, when she appeared on the CBS reality series, making her the oldest contestant on the cast.

Jane became the fifteenth castaway eliminated from Survivor: Nicaragua and the thirteenth member voted out of the competition during a December 2010 episode.

Jane, who was voted out on Day 36 of the game, became the seventh member of the jury and finished Survivor in sixth place.

Jane learned the hard way not to "count your chickens before they hatch," as the alliance she had trusted and relied on so heavily to bring her to the end jointly decided to vote her out instead.

"You find out really fast what people's true colors are out here. [Matthew "Sash" Lenahan] is a big ass liar," Jane said following her ouster.

"[Holly Hoffman], I lost total respect for her. And then there's [Chase Rice], my buddy in crime, I'm just very disappointed in him because he always promised to take me to the end. I can't believe Chase decided to turn on me, but that's Survivor!"

Sash, Holly and Chase apparently feared Jane would win the game had they brought her to the Final 3.

Although Jane didn't win the game, she was elected by fans as the first-ever "Sprint Player of the Season" award. The fan-favorite castaway therefore won a $100,000 prize.

Jane will be remembered for her ability to provide for her tribe as well as two Individual Immunity Challenge wins.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

