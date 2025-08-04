Cirie pointed out how she's "not your gym rat" and has no plan to become one.
"I will never be at age 55," she said.
"Nothing is going to happen that's going to change me or change my life and make me enjoy working out. So no, I don't do anything with my diet. I don't do anything with my physicality. Maybe I should have, but I'm not sorry for not doing it."
Cirie said she anticipates Survivor 50 will be challenging for her given she's in her 50s.
"[It's] like driving a car that you had 20 years ago," she explained with a laugh.
"It was brand new when you drove it off the lot. It was shiny and you had all the gadgets and stuff, and you had that new car smell. Then, after about 10 years or so, you might need to change a fuel pump or catalytic converter."
Cirie said after 15 years, the car may need a head gasket.
"Twenty years? You think about trading that car in. That's what it is like," she joked.
Jeff had announced the 24 "iconic" castaways who will be competing on Survivor 50 next year during the May 28 episode of CBS Mornings.
The 24 veteran castaways are a representation of Survivor's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which just wrapped filming and will air on CBS this fall.
Two of the Survivor 50 castaways will be from Survivor's 49th season, and their identities will be announced at a later date.
Survivor fans were given an opportunity to impact the game for its milestone 50th season.
Earlier this year, fans had voted on key elements of the game -- including "Idols or No Idols" and "Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It" -- that will influence how the castaways will attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast for the $1 million.
The Survivor 50 castaways won't know what the fans had voted for until they are on the island.
Cirie first competed on Season 12 dubbed Survivor: Panama -- Exile Island and finished in fourth place.
She then came back for Season 16, Survivor: Micronesia -- Fans vs. Favorites, and placed third.