Survivor legend Cirie Fields has revealed that Survivor's historic 50th season is going to be her "swan song."

Cirie will be one of 24 returning players who will be appearing on Survivor 50 when it premieres in Spring 2026 on CBS.

Cirie admitted she's "tired" and Survivor 50 will be the last time she ever plays the game, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"I'll go and do a guest spot if they want me to come and teach some of these young'uns how to play," Cirie told EW with a laugh, "or maybe be a supportive coach or something."

Cirie continued, "I don't know if [Survivor host Jeff Probst] needs a nurse on set, maybe. But outside of that, I'm like, ugh. I don't know."

Cirie admitted, however, that she will "never say never" to a Survivor return.

"And somebody told me, never say never. So I never say never. But I feel like 50 was my swan song," Cirie noted.

Cirie, who also competed on Season 25 of CBS' Big Brother in 2023, is a soon-to-be six-season Survivor castaway.

Cirie will be competing overseas on Australian Survivor: Australia v The World premiering on August 17 against a couple of other Survivor icons from the U.S., Parvati Shallow and Tony Vlachos.

Cirie will then be fighting to outwit, outplay and outlast other Survivor returnees on the show's highly-anticipated 50th season.

"To have gone back several times to play across the globe is just extra blessings for me," Cirie gushed.

"I'm still kind of, I don't know, in awe of it all myself. Like when people are like, 'Wow, you a busy girl. You got this, you got that,' I take a breath and I sit back and am like, 'Wow, who knew?'"
Cirie went on to share, "There's no way I could have anticipated all of this and being so blessed. That's how I feel."

Given Survivor 50 is expected to be extremely competitive, many castaways may do special training or exercises to prepare.

But Cirie has apparently taken a laid-back approach.

"No, I didn't actually [do anything to prepare]. I clearly didn't do anything with my working out... I have a specific set of skills that I kind of try to hone in on," Cirie explained.

Cirie pointed out how she's "not your gym rat" and has no plan to become one.

"I will never be at age 55," she said.

"Nothing is going to happen that's going to change me or change my life and make me enjoy working out. So no, I don't do anything with my diet. I don't do anything with my physicality. Maybe I should have, but I'm not sorry for not doing it."

Cirie said she anticipates Survivor 50 will be challenging for her given she's in her 50s.

"[It's] like driving a car that you had 20 years ago," she explained with a laugh.

"It was brand new when you drove it off the lot. It was shiny and you had all the gadgets and stuff, and you had that new car smell. Then, after about 10 years or so, you might need to change a fuel pump or catalytic converter."

Cirie said after 15 years, the car may need a head gasket.

"Twenty years? You think about trading that car in. That's what it is like," she joked.

Jeff had announced the 24 "iconic" castaways who will be competing on Survivor 50 next year during the May 28 episode of CBS Mornings.

The 24 veteran castaways are a representation of Survivor's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which just wrapped filming and will air on CBS this fall.

Two of the Survivor 50 castaways will be from Survivor's 49th season, and their identities will be announced at a later date.

Also returning to Survivor in the U.S. for the fifth time is Ozzy Lusth.

Survivor fans were given an opportunity to impact the game for its milestone 50th season.

Earlier this year, fans had voted on key elements of the game -- including "Idols or No Idols" and "Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It" -- that will influence how the castaways will attempt to outwit, outplay and outlast for the $1 million.

The Survivor 50 castaways won't know what the fans had voted for until they are on the island.

Cirie first competed on Season 12 dubbed Survivor: Panama -- Exile Island and finished in fourth place.

She then came back for Season 16, Survivor: Micronesia -- Fans vs. Favorites, and placed third.

Cirie's third stint on Survivor was on Season 20, which was titled Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. Cirie was eliminated early from that season in 17th place.

Cirie followed that up with an appearance on Season 34 dubbed Survivor: Game Changers. Her torch was snuffed in sixth place.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

