'Survivor': Jeremiah Ing voted out after Jake Latimer evacuated after traumatic snake bite

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/09/2025



featured Jake Latimer suffering a rare and unprecedented snake bite and being medically evacuated from the game and then the rest of his Kele Tribe voting out Jeremiah Ing during the Season 49 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.



Jake, a 36-year-old correctional officer from Regina, Saskatchewan, who currently resides in St. Albert, Alberta, was medically evacuated from 's 49th season on Day 6 after he was bitten by a sea krait, a banded snake that is considered to have venom that is 10 times more potent than a rattlesnake's venom.



Jeremiah, a 39-year-old global events manager from Windsor, Ontario, who currently resides in Toronto, Ontario, was subsequently voted out by his Kele tribe at Tribal Council on Night 6 through a 2-1 vote instead of Alex, a 27-year-old political communications director from Evanston, IL, who currently resides in Washington, D.C.



"I wanted to play this game for 24 years, and, like, I'm disappointed. There was just so many lows on Tribe Kele," Jeremiah said in his final words.



"But at the end of the day, I've learned so much about myself over the past six days. And so, I definitely feel as though I walked away with my head held high. I had the time of my life, and I'm just so thankful!"



The broadcast began on Day 6 with Alex Moore calling his Kele tribe "the lovable losers."



The "Kele Tribe," wearing blue, featured Jake, Jeremiah, Alex, and Sophi Balerdi, a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Miami, FL.



Alex and Jake agreed they had a hit an all-time low with their lack of food and multiple challenge losses, but the guys at least had "a core four" with Jeremiah and Sophie. Jake said they no longer had any "dead weight" dragging them down.



Sophi said her main allies were Jeremiah and Jake, but since Alex had an idol, it complicated things. Sophi told Jeremiah that if they voted out Alex, they could look for the Beware Advantage again.



Over at Hina on Day 6, Jason Treul boasted about his tribe's winning streak and how they didn't have to cast a vote yet. The castaways had their guard down and were able to create positive friendships.



The Hina tribe was comprised of Jason, a 32-year-old law clerk from Anaheim, CA, who currently resides in Santa Ana, CA; Michelle "MC" Chukwujekwu, a 29-year-old fitness trainer from Sachse, TX, who currently resides in San Diego, CA; Kristina Mills, a 36-year-old MBA career coach from Houston, TX, who currently resides in Edmond, OK; Matt Williams, a 52-year-old airport ramp agent from Farmington, UT, who currently resides in St. George, UT; Sophie Segreti, a 31-year-old strategy associate from Darnestown, MD, who currently resides in New York City, NY; and Steven Ramm, a 35-year-old rocket scientist from Littleton, CO, who currently resides in Denver, CO.



Jason pitched the idea that everyone should look for a Beware Advantage, but Steven and MC were secretly working together and hoped to keep any potential advantage or idol between them.

MC then found the Beware Advantage, and the only person she told was Steven in order to solidify trust with him. She learned that she wouldn't be able to vote at Tribal Council until she took possession of the idol, which would require some digging underneath a boat.



At Uli's camp, Nate Moore said they were all about comradery and good vibes.



The "Uli Tribe," wearing red, was made up of Jawan Pitts, a 28-year-old video editor from Salem, NJ, who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA; Nate, a 47-year-old film producer from Clovis, CA, who currently resides in Hermosa Beach, CA; Rizo Velovic, a 25-year-old in tech sales from Yonkers, NY; Sage Ahrens-Nichols, a 30-year-old clinical social worker from Roxboro, NC, who currently resides in Olympia, WA; Savannah Louie, a 31-year-old former reporter from Walnut Creek, CA, who currently resides in Atlanta, GA; and Shannon Fairweather, a 28-year-old wellness specialist from Wakefield, MA, who currently resides in Boston, MA.



Nate shared how he was in an alliance of four with Shannon, Savannah, and Rizo.



Sage and Jawan could feel that they were probably on the outs, mainly because no one sought them out to talk or strategize. Sage tried not to be paranoid, but she had a history of being betrayed -- and ghosted -- by friends.



Sage took a risk by throwing out Savannah's name because she was a social and physical threat and had numbers on her side, but Shannon warned Savannah about Sage's plan.



"Sage is acting like she has my back... We're all talking to each other quietly, so I don't know why I'm being targeted," Savannah told the cameras, adding how Sage was no longer loyal and trustworthy.



At Kele's camp on Day 6, captured footage of the sea krait making its way through the ocean.



Jake was sitting on the shore with gentle waves hitting his legs, and he reminded viewers about how he was expecting a baby boy back at home and so he hoped to win the $1 million for his family.



Suddenly, Jake told his tribemates a snake had approached him and "latched on" to his leg. Jake wasn't sure if the snake had bitten him, but he said he "felt something" on the bottom of his foot.



A medic immediately tended to Jake's foot and decided he should see the on-site medical team.



As Jake appeared light-headed and stepped into a boat, Alex knew how grave this situation was given the type of snake that had bitten his tribemate.



"This is his life on the line. I'm worried about him! I'm scared that maybe he won't make it home to see his kid," Jake told the cameras. "Maybe this is the last time I'm going to get to see him!"



Footage then flashed to Jake's boat pulling up to base camp, where people were shouting, "Is he breathing?!"



Jake was able to walk off the boat, but then he was put on a stretcher and given oxygen. As the medics were trying to calm Jake, he kept repeating about how he was going to have a baby.



"I got a kid coming," Jake told host



A doctor looked at Jake's wound and revealed that Jake fortunately had a "dry bite" -- which means no venom entered his body -- but the bite itself was painful and the castaway was probably feeling anxiety and adrenaline from having had such contact with a very poisonous snake.



Regardless, the doctor wanted to treat Jake as if venom had entered his body, taking every precaution.



"So there could be a scenario where he did not have venom in the bite but still not be okay to return to the game?" Jeff asked the doctor.



While Jake's Kele tribemates missed and cried for him at camp, Jeff shared the bad news with Jake that they were going to send him home.



"There are too many uncontrolled variables here, Jake, and we need to protect you. And you want to be a father to your unborn child. We need to protect that, I'm sorry," the doctor told him.



Jake broke down into tears but understood the medical team's concern for him. The doctor wanted Jake to have food, fluids, sleep, and continued monitoring.



"This was my goal, man, getting on the show was what I needed to do for my dad, for myself, for my kid -- to bring home some money," Jake explained.



"And for something like this to pull me out of the game, it's just not my fault. I was doing good, and I know I could win this show, but doctors orders, man. It's been an absolute pleasure Mr. Probst."



Jeff asked Jake if there was a message he wanted to give his three remaining tribe members, and Jake said, "Tell them I love them and I want to see them in the Top 3, and that I'm sorry I couldn't be there to help out."



When it became time for the Immunity Challenge later that day, Jeff broke the news to the entire cast that Jake could no longer play and the snake bite had taken a physical and emotional toll on Jake.



The news appeared to hit the entire cast hard, and tears were flowing.



Jeff assured the remaining castaways that such a snake bite is extremely rare, like getting struck by lightning, and so no one should be afraid to swim in the ocean.



Jeff told the Kele tribe Jake's final words, and Sophi, Alex and Jeremiah had trouble composing themselves.



For the Immunity Challenge, one tribe member from each tribe was required to race to the top of a tower, leap out into the ocean, cross a water totter, retrieve a key, cross floating platforms, swim to the end, and then the next two players would go.



Once at the end, the two other players from each tribe would solve a massive turtle puzzle.



The first two tribes to finish would win immunity and be safe from the next vote. The first-place team would also receive Reward in the form of a large tarp and two hammocks. The second-place tribe would earn a smaller tarp.



Uli chose to sit out Shannon, Jawan and Rizo. Hina decided to sit out Sophie, Matt and MC.



At the puzzle, Hina had a bit of a lead, but Kele was still in it.



In the end, Hina won first place and immunity, and then Uli finished in second place. Kele had been way behind and accepted their fate -- and loss -- when Uli only had three pieces left to place in the puzzle.



"That is the quietest I think I've ever heard a challenge seconds after it ends," Jeff announced. "Not a single word, not even a celebration."



The two winning tribes clearly felt sorry for Kele, who were essentially kicked while they were already down.



After the challenge, Alex was upset because he had lost his "No. 1" in Jake. He had to decide whether he should play his hidden Immunity Idol.



The three castaways had been loyal to each other up to that point, so Jeremiah acknowledged talking strategy individually with Alex and Sophi was awkward.



Sophi and Jeremiah discussed voting out Alex with an idol in his pocket. Sophi assumed Alex wouldn't play it because he'd want to have it later in the game.



"[I said], 'This is for Uli, baby!' But selfishly, at the end of the day, I am here for myself. This thing is sticking in my pocket... until I hand it to



Rizo's Beware Advantage instructions were the same as the other two tribes' instructions, including how he could not vote until he took possession of the idol.



Back at Kele's camp, Sophi talked to Alex about how they had a real alliance, which would be important for their long-games. Sophi tried to make Alex feel safe so that he wouldn't play his idol by telling him to save it for the merge.



Alex had to decide if he could really trust his tribemates, and then Sophi overheard Alex telling Jeremiah how he wanted to vote Sophi out.



Sophi therefore warned Alex that Jeremiah was probably going to write his name down. Sophi insisted she's an extremely loyal person, and Alex said he hoped he could rely on her down the road.



"I still have zero idea of what I'm going to do," Alex told the cameras before Tribal Council.



And Sophi said in a confessional, "I need to make sure that I don't go home because of [Alex]'s idol. If that means voting out Jeremiah, I might have to do that. This is the hardest -- and most important -- decision I've had to make in this game."



At Tribal Council that night, none of the Kele tribe was looking forward to voting out a friend.



Since Alex had an idol to play, and it was likely he'd play it, Jeremiah and Sophi determined that Alex was going to decide their fate by choosing to advance in the game with one of them.



After the tribe voted one by one, Alex hesitated when it became time to play an advantage or idol.



But then Alex spoke up and said, "Jeff, I'll play it tonight. I was this close not to, but you never know. I'd rather be safe than sorry."



"We're together now," Sophi told Alex.



"I shouldn't have played it," Alex lamented.





