'Survivor's Jenna Lewis-Dougherty blames pregame alliances for her 'Survivor 50' vote-off
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/26/2026
Survivor eliminee Jenna Lewis-Dougherty has blamed pre-game alliances for her early elimination from Season 50.
"On my tribe, there were definitely groups that had a lot of pregame connections that I felt like the second I landed, it was off and I was like, 'Ugh!'" Jenna toldEntertainment Weekly in an interview.
Jenna -- who was the only representative fromSurvivor's debut season, Survivor: Borneo -- claimed pre-gaming played "the only role" in her Cila tribe's decision to unanimously vote her out on Night 3.
Considering her tribe went to Tribal Council first, Jenna insisted to EW, "You haven't really gotten time to know anybody. You haven't had any real big discussions... So the first vote is going to be really hard. You really just have to find an outlier, right?"
Jenna pointed out how Ozzy Lusth was on Exile Island for a day and challenges took up most of Day 1 and Day 3.
Jenna apparently believes Ozzy and Cirie Fields teamed up immediately onSurvivor because they're friends outside of the game.
"You've not only got Ozzy and Cirie, but in one of the pregame interviews, [Christian Hubicki] was talking about how he considered [Emily Flippen] outside of the game a really good friend," Jenna explained.
"Those were his words. That must be nice to go out into a social game with a really good friend -- to have one person, even like Ozzy and Cirie had, and like Christian and Emily had. And I think [Rick Devens] too."
She added, "I think that's a whole manufactured thing with those three from the get-go before the game ever started."
After waiting 42 seasons to return toSurvivor -- given Jenna had also competed on Season 8, Survivor: All-Stars -- Jenna didn't waste any time once she hit the beach.
She quickly targeted another old-school player, Cirie, a four-time Survivor castaway whose best finish was third on Survivor: Micronesia.
Christian accused Jenna of playing "too hard, too fast," which got the ball rolling on her elimination.
"I was upset, of course, but I felt like there was so much that was out of my hands," Jenna said.
"Like when they say I am playing too hard, you watch the episode and all the other people on the other islands, literally they're getting bamboo on the first day, which is like probably an hour in, and they've got their alliances to the end and they're already talking about who they're voting off."
Jenna therefore claimed she wasn't playing harder than anyone else in Fiji those first few days.
Knowing people on her tribe had connections, she recalled "trying to find an in" -- starting with Christian.
"And it's funny because it was actually Christian who brought Cirie's name up first. So it's kind of funny that he went and told Cirie, or actually sent Rick Devens, his little beyotch, to go tell Cirie," Jenna said.
Jenna acknowledged how Christian "has got a lot more hands in this game" than people are going to think.
"I think that he was setting them up to make sure they're not going to recruit me. They were probably worried about the old school -- you know, Cirie, Ozzy, and I -- so he started that before Ozzy even came back from [Exile]," Jenna reasoned.
"So I think they were just trying to start something with Cirie, going, 'You keep your name outta my mouth,' and stuff like that."
Jenna said she liked Cirie and had good conversations with her, but then Rick -- doing Christian's "dirty work" -- warned Cirie about her plotting.
"So I think he manufactured a lot of that just to make sure that we weren't being a cohesive group over here, which is smart," Jenna said of Christian.
"You have to find somebody to throw the blame on so that you can get them out. That's why I think Christian was manufacturing, so that I wasn't kind of going with Cirie. And him and I had already talked about like, 'She's a huge threat.' She's always a threat."
Jenna said she tried to work with Christian knowing he was already close with Rick and Emily.
"But I was also trying to bring over [Savannah Louie] and [Joseph "Joe" Hunter], because Savannah and I had one conversation pretty early where we talked about, like, 'We don't know where we fit yet,'" Jenna shared.
Jenna claimed neither Savannah or Joe wanted to vote for her at first.
"But I think they both were really concerned that whoever said, 'No, we're gonna vote over here,' that the other group would be able to recruit the other one. I think that was really what it came down to," Jenna noted.
When looking back on her short-lived Survivor 50 experience, Jenna apparently doesn't think she came in too hot.
"No. It wouldn't have mattered. I think you're going to hear this refrain from many people that come out, that pregame alliances and just having somebody that... it doesn't have to be that you guys call each other, like, 'ride or die,' but when you get out there, you know them, you know how they play," Jenna explained.
"All the OGs except for me had somebody. I was really upset about that. Stephenie and Colby, if you listen [to Episode 1], she's like, 'Oh my God, I trust him implicitly. I'm going to play my whole game with Colby,'" Jenna recalled.
"I'm like, 'How great would that have been?' I would've loved to be with Colby. I would've been like, 'Colby, let's go all the way to the end.' And then Cirie and Ozzy, so both of these pairs got this comfort person to help them get further, and they know that I don't know anyone."
Jenna complained about how she was "thrown in there" without a security blanket.
"They know I haven't been in the verse... I feel like I was kind of sacrificed," Jenna said.
Jenna admitted she was surprised that the majority of her tribe didn't view Cirie as more of a "threat" and "liability."
Although she only lasted three days in Fiji, Jenna said her edit felt "true and real" to what happened and who she is.