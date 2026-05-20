Ahead of the show's three-hour finale event -- which is set to air on Wednesday, May 20 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS -- Jeff opened up about the future of Survivor in an interview with Variety.
While Season 50 allowed MrBeast and Zac Brown to film in Fiji and also featured twists inspired by other celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon and Billie Eilish, Jeff is not certain Survivorwill continue to welcome famous faces into the game.
On bringing back more celebrities, Jeff noted that "it depends on the situation."
"I have somebody very well known who's already reached out and said, 'Now that I've seen what you've done, if you could ever use me, I'd like to come out and be a part of the show,'" Jeff revealed.
"The thing with Zac Brown is that he lovesSurvivor. He's never missed an episode. He said, 'I'd like to be a part of your show.' I'm the producer who says, 'I'm open to all ideas. Let's try it.' Same with Jimmy Fallon. Same with MrBeast."
Jeff explained how the celebrities who made an appearance on Season 50 were all Super Fans who said, "I'd like to be a part of it."
He continued, "I was over the moon excited to have them be a part of it. So, yeah, in the right situation."
Jeff also confirmed the "Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol" may not be gone for good, despite the twist never fully paying off during Survivor 50.
During the early days of Survivor 50, castaways Genevieve Mushaluk and Christian Hubicki -- who were on different tribes -- each found a Boomerang Idol at camp.
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The players were instructed to send their idol to someone on an opposing tribe, while keeping their identity hidden from the recipient. If the recipient was voted out, the idol would boomerang back to the original finder.
Genevieve passed her idol to Ozzy Lusth, and Christian sent his idol to Aubry Bracco; however, both Genevieve and Christian were eliminated from the game before they could reap any benefit from the idol.
"It's in our arsenal; it could come out. Anything we've ever done, pretty much, is in our bag," Jeff said.
"Some people may think, 'They'll never bring this idea back' -- I don't know. Don't be so sure about that, because the fact that somebody thinks we might not bring something back is all the more reason to bring it back immediately."
Jeff added, "I look at everything as IP. This is all part of the show. And you never know."
Jeff went on to reveal that Survivorwill likely bring back themes "in the future."
Many of Survivor's themes were memorable, such as Survivor: David vs. Goliath andSurvivor: Kaoh Rong -- Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty.
"We decided, for the new era, we're going to number the seasons, and we're going to stick with numbering the seasons. But moving forward, I don't feel that we need to be locked into not doing a theme in the same way that I don't think we have to do themes from now on," Jeff explained.
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"If, during casting, we discover a David vs. Goliath theme, it's very likely we'll do it, then the next could just be the number."
Jeff pointed out how Survivorproducers are actually "embracing" the "inconsistency" of season titles.
"Let's just do what's best for the show and not worry about the overall symmetry. So all things are on the table moving forward," Jeff said.
In addition, Jeff admitted there is "nothing on the horizon" in terms of havingSurvivor returnees play another season.
"But they're very fun to do -- for us as well. And now we have enough players, we might be able to pull off something that includes returning players sooner than the period of time we had since the last one," Jeff teased.
"But I don't know. We know what we're doing for 51 and 52. That's it."
When looking back on Survivor's milestone season, Jeff said he believes Season 50 birthed a new era of the show.
"The idea was, can this launch us into our next thing? And I think it did," Jeff acknowledged.
"We said to the players before the game started, 'Either you can launch us into the next phase of the game, or we'll do it without you,' which was just me being the coach in the locker room, trying to encourage them."
Survivor's host and executive producer concluded, "And I think they did, and how they did that was by showing up and embracing certainty."