So when asked if he thinks the American version of Survivor will continue once he's done, Jeff, 64, toldPeople in an interview, "Absolutely. That's not false. It's the format."
"If you brought in a new host and a new producer," he added, "you'd get a completely different game."
But Jeff has been hosting CBS' Survivor since its very first season premiered in 2000.
Over the last 26 years, fans have watched Jeff ask tough questions, create emotional and bonding moments, spark intriguing dialogue, and snuff torches of icons and legends.
Although Jeff andSurvivor have been synonymous for so long, Jeff apparently doesn't think the show needs him to withstand the test of time.
"The format is so simple: take a group of strangers, force them to work together while conspiring against each other, and in the end, the jury decides who wins. It's just what you do with it inside that little box," Jeff exlained.
Jeff said he fully recognized the show's staying power once he becameSurvivor's showrunner and executive producer in 2010.
"I realize, 'Oh, this show could run until all humans die,'" Jeff said.
But Jeff admitted it "took a long time" for him to comprehend Survivor's resilience, even after creator Mark Burnett had told him to "pay attention" and "learn how to produce" the show.
"I didn't really know much," Jeff said of his early years on the show.
"I'd never been on a TV show like this, and I didn't understand the juggernaut that Survivorwas out of the gate. I just thought it was popular, and that was cool, but I didn't really understand the significance of the ratings and all that."
While Jeff seems to thinkSurvivor will remain successful once he leaves or retires, several Survivor 50 castaways completely disagreed.