Jeff Probst apparently thinks Survivor will go on without him, but the cast doesn't share his confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT
Last year, Australian Survivor fired host Jonathan LaPaglia after 10 years, sparking backlash from fans.

RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS) 

So when asked if he thinks the American version of Survivor will continue once he's done, Jeff, 64, told People in an interview, "Absolutely. That's not false. It's the format."

"If you brought in a new host and a new producer," he added, "you'd get a completely different game."

But Jeff has been hosting CBS' Survivor since its very first season premiered in 2000.

Over the last 26 years, fans have watched Jeff ask tough questions, create emotional and bonding moments, spark intriguing dialogue, and snuff torches of icons and legends.

Although Jeff and Survivor have been synonymous for so long, Jeff apparently doesn't think the show needs him to withstand the test of time.

"The format is so simple: take a group of strangers, force them to work together while conspiring against each other, and in the end, the jury decides who wins. It's just what you do with it inside that little box," Jeff exlained.

Jeff said he fully recognized the show's staying power once he became Survivor's showrunner and executive producer in 2010.

"I realize, 'Oh, this show could run until all humans die,'" Jeff said.

But Jeff admitted it "took a long time" for him to comprehend Survivor's resilience, even after creator Mark Burnett had told him to "pay attention" and "learn how to produce" the show.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I didn't really know much," Jeff said of his early years on the show.

"I'd never been on a TV show like this, and I didn't understand the juggernaut that Survivor was out of the gate. I just thought it was popular, and that was cool, but I didn't really understand the significance of the ratings and all that."

While Jeff seems to think Survivor will remain successful once he leaves or retires, several Survivor 50 castaways completely disagreed.

Four-time Survivor castaway Cirie Fields joked that Jeff is her "unofficial work husband" and "there is no Survivor without Jeff."

"That will be the end of Survivor -- when Jeff decides to hang it up," Cirie insisted.

"Not just because he's so nice to me. From a fan standpoint, Jeff knows what we're looking for... Jeff is the ultimate Survivor fan, in my opinion. And that's what makes him so good at what he does."

And Survivor 45 winner Dee Valladares gushed about how Jeff is even so "fun" off-camera.

"You can tell he loves this so much," Dee told the magazine. "He would give his life for Survivor. He would give his life up."

ADVERTISEMENT
She added, "There is no Survivor without Jeff, and I'll always be his biggest fan."

RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Survivor's 50th season featuring a cast of all returning players will premiere on Wednesday, February 25 on CBS.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

SURVIVOR 50
SURVIVOR SHOWMANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE SURVIVOR 50 NEWS