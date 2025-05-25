When Shauhin was still in the game, Kyle warned Joe and Eva that Shauhin had "flipped" on them and was plotting to take Eva out next.
Although Shauhin was just brainstorming moves at the time and didn't plan on actually taking Eva or Joe out, Kyle wasn't lying.
However, Kyle also told Joe and Eva that Shauhin had shown Kamilla Karthigesu an idol in attempt to work with her and gain her trust. That was a lie.
But Kyle explained to theSurvivor cameras how he was desperate to advance his true No. 1 ally, Kamilla, to the Final 4 and how this plan would make it seem like he was saving -- rather than targeting -- Joe and Eva.
Feeling betrayed, Joe and Eva -- who prided themselves on playing honest and loyal games -- decided to vote out Shauhin on Night 23 of the game, although the debate professor from California had been in Kyle, Joe and Eva's core alliance of four.
"When you think about the lies told, there's so many on top of so many, and what makes this difficult about that is in between any conversation about an idol or about gameplay, we are sharing some really heartfelt off-camera type conversations that make that complicated, right?" Joe explained.
"Because it's not just people that you're not talking at all and then they just tell you a lie and you're like, 'Oh, I believe it.'"
Joe admitted Kyle's idol lie about Shauhin was "a brilliant thing to say" because it created deception.
"Of course, looking back you can say that was crazy. That wasn't as impactful as the theory of [Shauhin] throwing out my name," Joe said.
"But [Kyle and Kamilla]'s alliance together? Yeah, I don't want to lie. I didn't know. I didn't know the depth."
In fact, Joe elaborated, "It would be super disrespectful to Kyle and them to say that we knew about their alliance. You knew something possibly was going on, but I had no idea of the depth for sure of their relationship."
During her own interview withEW, Eva agreed with Joe that Kyle's lie about Shauhin flashing an idol to Kamilla didn't really stun her.
"It was not a bomb about this idol. It was the bomb that he dropped about he and Kamilla's relationship," Eva shared.
"I didn't believe that there was a fake idol, and he had not lied to me. Kamilla was the one lying to me about this idol, and I was like, 'Why would I trust Kamilla, who I have never worked with in this game?'"
Eva insisted that Kyle had brought her "true information" because they "were extremely close" in Fiji.
"And [we] are still very close as friends and we were allies in the game," Eva confirmed.
"And he brought me the truth that Shauhin brought up Joe and my names at this Reward. And then he handed it over to Kamilla to do the lying. And I was not going to take any lies from her."
Eva elaborated, "But I knew once I heard that Shauhin was coming for me and Joe, it was more this was not a strategic move and for me in that I was orchestrating the Shauhin vote. It was that I was orchestrating getting Joe to vote this way because I had to convince Joe that his closest friend on this island was coming for him."
Eva said it "took a lot" to persuade Joe to vote Shauhin out.
"Joe is a very emotional person, and so it was not a bomb to me that there were lies as part of this plan with the idol, but it was very shocking how close Kamilla and Kyle were in this game that I was unaware of," Eva said.
"And you can see that on my face when they say that in Final Tribal. I was like, 'What?'"
Kyle ultimately won Survivor 48 in a 5-2-1 jury vote on Night 26 instead of Eva and Joe, who finished in second and third place, respectively.
Eva received two votes from Star Toomey and Mary Zheng, and Joe received a single jury vote from Cedrek McFadden.
Kyle said he believed that confessing he had lied to Eva and Joe about Shauhin's alleged idol was "the last permanent thing" he needed to make sure that his name was going to be on the $1 million check, according to EW.