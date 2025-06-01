Kamilla, who was Kyle's secret No. 1 ally in the game, was knocked out of the game when she had lost the firestarting challenge to Eva.
"If Kamilla's in that Final 3, has she got a shot to win?" Survivorhost Jeff Probst asked the jury during the aftershow.
"Oh, she's getting every vote here, all across the board," Survivor juror Star Toomey announced. "If Kamilla was in that Final 3, Kamilla wins the whole game because she represents everything that isSurvivor, period."
Several other Survivorjurors could then be heard saying "absolutely" as well as "oh yeah" and "for sure" in agreeance.
"I mean, I know that they wanted an underdog," Eva toldEntertainment Weekly in response to the obvious Kamilla support.
"I know they were very upset with how Joe and I dominated this game and that everybody gets mad about getting voted out, right?"
Eva explained how "there are emotions" that go into playingSurvivor and voting for a winner at the end.
"And in their mind, Kamilla was not someone who wronged them, and Joe and I were, so they were dying to have her there," Eva shared.
"And she is amazing, so I had to make sure I got that threat off the board for us."
Eva revealed that she and Kamilla were actually very close on the island, even though Survivor 48 didn't really show their friendship.
"Kamilla and I, while we did not work strategically together, the two of us talked nonstop about food and about hockey. She's a Leafs fan," Eva recalled.
"These were people that I was very close with and they showed none of that."
But Kamilla proudly played a very sneaky and deceptive game. It appeared that none of the Survivorcastaways -- except for a little suspicion on David Kinne's part -- knew that Kamilla and Kyle were in an alliance.
"It was very shocking how close Kamilla and Kyle were in this game that I was unaware of," Eva admitted.
"And you can see that on my face when they say that in Final Tribal. I was like, 'What?'"
Kyle, for his part, told EW in his own post-show interview that he and Kamilla "played the same game," whether the jury would've recognized that or not.
The only people who didn't vote for Kyle to win were Star Toomey, Mary Zheng and Cedrek McFadden.
Star and Mary had voted for Eva to win, while Cedrek had cast his vote for Joe.
"Kamilla and I played the exact same game, but let's not get it twisted: She had this entire underdog story that she was selling every single Tribal Council, and say what you want about the jury," Kyle said.
"I've argued in front of a jury before, I know what it's like to be liked by a jury. I know what it's like to be not liked by a jury. I can tell when people are not the biggest fan of me."
Kyle suggested that Kamilla was likeable, popular and relatable in the game.
"Every single Tribal Council, they were nodding with Kamilla at every single listing thing she said," Kyle recalled.
"They were not nodding along with me or maybe other people in the game at that time."
When Kyle won the Final Individual Immunity Challenge of Survivor 48, he was able to bring one person to the Final 3 with him and have the remaining two castaways compete in the firestarting challenge.
Kyle chose to take Joe to the end, which set up the Kamilla vs. Eva fire showdown.