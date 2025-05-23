Eva received two jury votes from Star Toomey and Mary Zheng, while Joe received a single vote from Cedrek McFadden.
Walking into Final Tribal Council, Eva said she felt like she was "at a significant disadvantage," according to her post-show interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"Everybody kind of assumed that I was just kind of dumb. Going in, the jury thought that I was going to be this zero-vote finalist that they didn't see very much of my game," Eva recalled.
"And so I was like: I have a big battle here. And I had to speak very, very well in that Tribal Council and not only convince people that I had played a strategic game, but also that I was just intelligent to begin with."
Despite the challenge she faced, Eva said she figured she could convince some people -- who knew her well -- to vote for her.
"[I thought] that they would recognize these parts of my game and parts of who I am that I had been kind of diminishing," Eva explained.
"Like Mary was someone that I thought I could convince. I had a fantastic relationship with her out there, but I knew I needed to earn her vote. Star, I knew that she wanted someone to wow her. She had said that before and I was like, 'I think I have a very wowing story.'"
Eva also said that she thought she could convince David Kinne to vote for her.
"I thought that he would believe in this game that I played where I was very honest, because that was the game he wanted to play," Eva shared.
"And I did it very successfully, but I was not able to get that one. And I was looking at Cedrek -- I knew he'd be an emotional voter. I thought that I could make his emotions be swayed towards me, and I was wrong."
Eva admitted that she was "hoping" to secure those four votes -- and that those four would be enough for her to win.
"And it didn't happen," she noted.
However, Eva clarified that Cedrek and David's votes did not surprise her.
"I knew I would have to earn them and I felt like I let myself down there in not earning those votes," Eva said.
For Joe's part, he apparently thought he had Shauhin's jury vote in his pocket.
"It sounds funny now only getting one vote that I would say this, but I thought that it was going to be a much more levelheaded situation -- not as emotional," Joe toldEW in his own post-finale interview.
"I thought when it comes to Shauhin, I thought that regardless of what had happened, we had been so close for so long up to the final minute that I thought that was going to be there."
Joe therefore confirmed that Shauhin's vote for Kyle to win definitely surprised him.
"I know that sounds crazy, but I thought Shauhin because he's such an intellectual guy, he's such an intelligent guy that is so level headed 99.9% of the time," Joe said.
When Joe was running through numbers and potential votes in his mind, he said there were "only a few" that he was unaware of.
"I really thought that Kyle maybe had snuck in there and maybe ruffled some of their feathers once they figured out, 'Oh man, maybe it was him,'" Joe recalled.
"So I thought I had a pretty good chance going into it, but hey, you never know... There's just things where you go, 'Hey, I thought that would be there.'"
He added, "And I know this sounds crazy too, [Mitch Guerra]. I did! And I say those two because some of the conversations that you have... And [Chrissy Sarnowsky]. I thought some of those were on lock."
Joe admitted, however, he was "very up in the air" about David.
"I didn't know because you're like, 'Okay, well maybe they don't love me but they might love me more than the other two.' I thought maybe he would see that his No. 1 had voted him off," Joe explained, adding how David may have been "frustrated" with Eva.
David had also said while playing the game that he wanted a strong, physical player to win Survivor 48.
"And because of the challenges I had won, I was like, 'You know what? Maybe he just defaults to that,'" Joe noted.
He went on to share, "I thought [those two] were going to vote [for me] but you can see it unfolding. You can kind of see body language as it goes. It changed in my head immediately, but that's what I thought going into it."