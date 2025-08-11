In the first photo of her post, Kara and her fiance were comparing the size of their belly "bumps" side by side.
The black-and-white image was styled into a "save the date" that read "first comes baby, then comes marriage" at the bottom. Kara also listed her due date as December 28.
The rest of the photos featured Kara and her soon-to-be husband embracing and kissing on the beach, and the final image was an ultrasound video.
Kara also posted via Instagram Stories, "It was about a year ago I realized I may want to have kids. Now I'm engaged and over 19 weeks pregnant. Life can move fast -- in any direction you choose."
Kara, who currently works as real estate broker and realtor in San Diego, competed onSurvivor's 37th season that aired in 2018 on CBS.
Kara was a 30-year-old realtor from California when she appeared onSurvivor.
Kara finished the game in fourth place, losing the $1 million prize to Nick Wilson on Survivor.
Kara placed fourth after losing the fire-starting challenge to Mike White, who ended up finishing asSurvivor: David vs. Goliath's runner-up after the jury cast their votes. (Mike will also be competing on Survivor 50 next year).
"I'm proud for the Final 3 but disappointed it's not going to be me in there," Kara said in her final words on Survivor.
"But I'm taking my spot as the tenth juror very seriously and I'm proud of the game I played. I came out here to play as hard as I possibly could, and I know I did exactly that."
Kara later reunited with Mike to film a cameo on Season 2 of his show, The White Lotus. Kara therefore flew to Italy for the fun opportunity along with fellowSurvivor alum Angelina Keeley.
Kara had announced her engagement in July via Instagram.
"When your dream vacation turns into your dream come true," Kara wrote alongside photos from the marriage proposal.
Kara's fiance had proposed marriage by a waterfall in Kauai, Hawaii.
"I couldn't even muster up words in the moment, but the answer has always been yes," Kara added in her upload.
"You're my person, my dream, and the reason behind so much of the happiness I feel on a daily basis. I can't believe you exist and I get to choose you as my partner every single day. Cheers to the beginning, my love."