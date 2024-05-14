"I've gotten really good at keeping secrets and going on adventures this year, but it's finally the perfect day to tell y'all WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" Kenzie, 29, shared on Mother's Day.
"Sweet lil Petty popping up in September," she added.
Alongside her caption, Kenzie uploaded professional pictures from her maternity photo shoot, including shots of Kenzie showing off her baby bump in unbuttoned jeans and a sundress.
Kenzie and her husband, Jackson, were posing at a picnic, and one sweet image captured Jackson kissing his wife on the head.
"It's such an honor to be joining the club of motherhood. I love being pregnant, I love being alive, and I love my little bean," Kenzie gushed in her post.
"We couldn't be more over the moon if we tried. Happy Mother's Day, my friends!"
Kenzie then gave a shout-out to Jackson, whom she married in September 2023.
"Jackson, the best husband in the world, thank you for making me a momma. Thank you for being my partner in crime, life and parenthood," Kenzie wrote.
"I am forever grateful for you and for starting our little family. Even though it's a day for the girlies, I literally couldn't have done this without you and couldn't have imagined a better father for my children."
ManySurvivor alums congratulated the pregnant reality TV star and expressed their happiness for her in the comments -- including Carson Garrett, Dee Valladares, Maryanne Oketch, and Andrea Boehlke.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Once Kenzie's pregnancy made headlines, she thanked fans for their support and well wishes via Instagram Stories, according toUs Weekly.
"Life is so sweet," the salon owner from Gibraltar, MI who currently resides in Charlotte, NC, penned on Sunday. "Thank y'all so much."