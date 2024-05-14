Survivor 46 castaway Kenzie Petty has announced she's pregnant with her first child.

While Survivor is currently airing its 46th season and continues to feature Kenzie vying for the $1 million prize on CBS, she took to Instagram on Sunday, May 12 to announce that she's pregnant.

"I've gotten really good at keeping secrets and going on adventures this year, but it's finally the perfect day to tell y'all WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" Kenzie, 29, shared on Mother's Day.

"Sweet lil Petty popping up in September," she added.

Alongside her caption, Kenzie uploaded professional pictures from her maternity photo shoot, including shots of Kenzie showing off her baby bump in unbuttoned jeans and a sundress.

Kenzie and her husband, Jackson, were posing at a picnic, and one sweet image captured Jackson kissing his wife on the head.

"It's such an honor to be joining the club of motherhood. I love being pregnant, I love being alive, and I love my little bean," Kenzie gushed in her post.

"We couldn't be more over the moon if we tried. Happy Mother's Day, my friends!"

Kenzie then gave a shout-out to Jackson, whom she married in September 2023.

"Jackson, the best husband in the world, thank you for making me a momma. Thank you for being my partner in crime, life and parenthood," Kenzie wrote.

"I am forever grateful for you and for starting our little family. Even though it's a day for the girlies, I literally couldn't have done this without you and couldn't have imagined a better father for my children."

Many Survivor alums congratulated the pregnant reality TV star and expressed their happiness for her in the comments -- including Carson Garrett, Dee Valladares, Maryanne Oketch, and Andrea Boehlke.
Once Kenzie's pregnancy made headlines, she thanked fans for their support and well wishes via Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly.

"Life is so sweet," the salon owner from Gibraltar, MI who currently resides in Charlotte, NC, penned on Sunday. "Thank y'all so much."

Kenzie later shared how she's so relieved that she no longer has to conceal her bump and keep her baby news a secret.

"To go to watch parties and not have to hide this bump anymore omg what a relief," Kenzie said. "Harboring a spy was fun tho."

On the latest Survivor episode that aired on May 8, Venus Vafa was voted out of the merged Nuinui tribe.

Kenzie is now one of six castaways remaining on Survivor 46 along with Ben Katzman, Charlie Davis,  Liz Wilcox, Maria Shrime Gonzalez, and Q Burdette.

Kenzie began the Survivor game on the Yanu Tribe, who set a record for going 11 days without flint after consecutive Immunity Challenge losses.

However, Kenzie made it to the merge, and she and Q are the only original Yanu castaways left in the game.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

