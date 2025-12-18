'Survivor' announces nationwide search for 50 hidden Immunity Idols ahead of Season 50
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/18/2025
Survivor fans across America have been invited to search for 50 hidden Immunity Idols across all 50 states in celebration of the CBS reality series' milestone 50th season.
CBS has called onSurvivor viewers across the United States to participate in the first-ever nationwide "Survivor 50 Challenge" in which there will be 50 hidden Immunity Idols in 50 states with 50 winners.
Survivor 50 is "in the hands of the fans," and fans have already voted to impact different elements in the game, including whether Season 50 will include hidden Immunity Idols.
And now, fans will be able to search for hidden Immunity Idols of their own to win a prize.
The "Survivor 50 Challenge" will be an immersive, real-world scavenger hunt leading up to the premiere of Survivor's 50th season on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Beginning on January 30, fans can put their skills to the test by solving clues to the location of the 50 idols, which will be placed across 50 states, each with a winner.
"To celebrate, we are inviting you to be part of the fun. This is your moment! For the first time ever, we are takingSurvivor across America,"Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst explained.
"We've hidden Immunity Idols -- 50 of them, one in every state -- and your job is to solve the clues to find the idol for a shot at an unbelievable prize. You can scan the code or go to Survivor50Challenge.com to be a part of Survivorhistory!"
Survivor newcomers, longtime viewers and or anyone who loves a good challenge will be able to strategize, uncover clues, solve riddles and track down authentic Immunity Idols hidden in their state.
Players are encouraged to "grab their tribe" by working with family and friends.
"Survivor has always been about testing yourself -- solving problems, facing the unknown and finding out what you're made of," Jeff said.
"For 25 years, fans have watched players take that journey. Now, with the 'Survivor 50 Challenge,' we're letting fans try it for themselves! This goes way beyond finding idols, it's a chance to step into the game like never before."
Jeff added, "America has watched players outwit, outplay and outlast for decades -- now it's your turn. The hunt is on. Time to dig deep!"
To join the hunt, fans can visit Survivor50Challenge.com -- as Jeff had said -- and sign up for alerts on the Survivor 50 Digital Hub.
Challenge details, updates, rewards and exclusive content will be dropped on the website.
To officially qualify for a prize, participants must snap and submit a photo wearing the idol to the Survivor 50 Digital Hub.
One additional winner will be selected through an online component of the Hub, subject to official rules.
CBS described the prizes as "unforgettable."
The network has also asked fans to stay tuned for ongoing announcements and Season 50 celebrations by followingSurvivor on social media -- including the show's official X, Instagram and TikTok accounts.
Survivor just wrapped its 49th season on Wednesday, December 17.
Savannah Louie was crowned champion and won the $1 million over runner-up Sophi "Soph" Balerdi. Sage Ahrens-Nichols also made the Final 3.
Savannah received five votes to win from the jury, while Sophi received two and Sage earned herself one.