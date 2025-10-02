HOME > Survivor > Survivor 49 Robert Voets/CBS

'Survivor': Annie Davis voted out of Kele Tribe after brutal Immunity Challenge loss

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/02/2025



featured the Kele Tribe voting out Annie Davis after a brutal Immunity Challenge loss during the Season 49 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT The Kele Tribe voted out Annie, a 49-year-old musician from Portland, OR, who currently resides in Austin, TX, instead of Sophi Balerdi, a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Miami, FL, in a 3-1 vote on Night 5 at Tribal Council.



"This is why I love , because you never know what's going to happen," Annie said in her final words.



"I thought I was on the top but... I was the puppet. And they got me... I didn't see it coming at all. This is the hardest thing I've ever done. It didn't pan out, but this was an amazing adventure. I mean, the first few days rocked but this does not rock."



The broadcast began on Day 4 with the Kele Tribe trying to remain optimistic after voting out one of their tribe members.



The "Kele Tribe," wearing blue, featured Annie; Sophi; Alex Moore, a 27-year-old political communications director from Evanston, IL, who currently resides in Washington, D.C.; Jake Latimer, a 36-year-old correctional officer from Regina, Saskatchewan, who currently resides in St. Albert, Alberta; and Jeremiah Ing, a 39-year-old global events manager from Windsor, Ontario, who currently resides in Toronto, Ontario.



The tribe had no fire or food to cook and so Jeremiah resorted to eating earthworms.



Annie said she was "fine with struggle" and wouldn't mind voting out another tribemate to move the game along. She therefore pitched the idea to Sophi and Alex that they should vote out Jake next.



"If we go to the merge with Jake, Jake is going to win over all of us," Annie complained in a confessional. "I am kind of controlling the band. Everyone needs to follow me. I am the puppetmaster."



Alex told Annie that he was afraid to lose more challenges and he didn't think Sophi would ditch her No. 1 ally, Jake, for her.



"Annie may have a band back home, but she does not have a band here at camp," Alex told the cameras. "She's a one-man band. It's like, 'Come on, girl!'"



Jeremiah also said that Annie thought she was running and controlling the game when she was simply eating all of their coconuts. Jeremiah said he was feeding Annie's ego, and Jake acknowledged that Annie was playing the game way too hard.

"She's absolutely digging her own grave right now... Once you screw me, it's game over, baby," Jake boasted in a confessional, adding how he's a natural-born leader and Annie couldn't be the leader as a result.



Over at Uli on Day 4, Savannah caught a big crab for everyone to eat.



The "Uli Tribe," wearing red, was made up of Jawan Pitts, a 28-year-old video editor from Salem, NJ, who currently resides in Los Angeles, CA; Nate Moore, a 47-year-old film producer from Clovis, CA, who currently resides in Hermosa Beach, CA; Rizo Velovic, a 25-year-old in tech sales from Yonkers, NY; Sage Ahrens-Nichols, a 30-year-old clinical social worker from Roxboro, NC, who currently resides in Olympia, WA; Savannah Louie, a 31-year-old former reporter from Walnut Creek, CA, who currently resides in Atlanta, GA; and Shannon Fairweather, a 28-year-old wellness specialist from Wakefield, MA, who currently resides in Boston, MA.



Nate could tell that everyone on his tribe spoke the same way -- using adjectives such as "cinematic" and "fire" -- and so he needed to adapt to the slang.



Nate, however, reminded Rizo of his father, and so the guys talked about building an alliance of four with Savannah and Shannon. Once the ladies got onboard, the four felt great about their ability to advance in the game.



Sage provided the tribe with humor and good stories, but she was outside of the four.



While Sage was trying to make friends, Jawan was making enemies by looking for a hidden Immunity Idol.



Savannah, however, pointed out how no one was stupid and they knew what Jawan was trying to do. She was also pissed off that her bag was now filled with dirt and bugs.



Meanwhile, the "Hina Tribe," wearing yellow, was thriving on their beach.



The tribe was comprised of Jason Treul, a 32-year-old law clerk from Anaheim, CA, who currently resides in Santa Ana, CA; Michelle "MC" Chukwujekwu, a 29-year-old fitness trainer from Sachse, TX, who currently resides in San Diego, CA; Kristina Mills, a 36-year-old MBA career coach from Houston, TX, who currently resides in Edmond, OK; Matt Williams, a 52-year-old airport ramp agent from Farmington, UT, who currently resides in St. George, UT; Sophie Segreti, a 31-year-old strategy associate from Darnestown, MD, who currently resides in New York City, NY; and Steven Ramm, a 35-year-old rocket scientist from Littleton, CO, who currently resides in Denver, CO.



Matt, Steven and Kristina formed an alliance and talked about bringing MC in with them to be a four.



MC liked feeling "a part of the club," but she was also worried about being the group's afterthought since she was the last person to join. MC told the cameras that she didn't trust Matt because he seemed "sketchy" and so she had her guard up for sure.



The group of four discussed potentially taking out Jason or Sophie first, but MC chose to warn Sophie what the others were saying.



Sophie said it was "terrifying" that people were gunning for her, but she appreciated that MC wanted to work with her and told her the truth.



Later that day, one castaway from each tribe was invited to go on a journey. Matt, Jake and Jawan all volunteered for the trip, and Savannah was worried that Jawan was going to come back with an advantage that could screw her game over.



Once on the journey, the men learned they each had a hanging net basket and a stack of coconuts. Their goal was to fill the other two players' buckets before they filled yours. The coconuts had to be thrown like basketballs from inside of a horseshoe-shaped area.



When a basket got too heavy, it would break and hit the ground, and that person would be out of the challenge.



Jake joked about how Matt was old and Jawan wasn't athletic, and so he had confidence that he could win.



However, Matt held his own and Jawan took his time to make shots that counted.



For winning, Jawan got to choose "Help Yourself" or "Help Your Tribe."



By helping himself, Jawan could steal the vote of either losing player and that person wouldn't have a vote at the next Tribal Council. Jawan would have a secret extra vote at Tribal Council as a result.



By helping his tribe, Jawan would have to put a disadvantage on either of the other two tribes at the next Immunity Challenge, greatly increasing the odds that his tribe would stay safe and avoid Tribal Council.



Matt and Jake were relieved to still have their vote, but they had no idea what type of advantage Jawan was going to receive.



When Jawan returned to his Uli camp, he revealed that he had decided to be a team player and give an opposing tribe a disadvantage at the next Immunity Challenge. Jawan told the cameras that he loved his tribe and wanted to stay a family for as long as possible.



"Jawan might have just earned himself several more days in the game," Savannah told the cameras.



Prior to the Immunity Challenge, Sophi on the Kele Tribe was getting a little jealous of how close Jake and Alex seemed to be. Alex also found a "Beware Advantage" when walking through the jungle with Jake, which strengthened their bond.



Alex chose to suffer the consequences of the advantage by reading its contents.



The Beware scroll read, "The path to securing the hidden Immunity Idol will remain a mystery until after your tribe loses a future Immunity Challenge. Once your tribe loses, dig at the base of Tree Mail for instructions on how to retrieve the idol. Once you take possession of the idol, you cannot participate in the vote at Tribal Council."



On Day 5, at the Immunity Challenge, host



The first two tribes to finish would win immunity and Reward in the form of fishing gear. The first-place tribe would receive a larger fishing kit than the second-place tribe.



The last tribe to finish would attend Tribal Council that night and vote out the second castaway from 49. And as a penalty for losing, Jeff would keep the losers' flint.



Jawan then assigned a disadvantage, which would require every castaway on that tribe to carry 20 pounds of coconuts on their back. And instead of one key to open the gate, they'd have 10 keys.



"You'll have to sort through them until you find the one key," Jeff explained. "So it's a compound disadvantage."



Jawan called the disadvantage "savage," and he chose to put it on Hina because Kele had been struggling.



"I think it's more of, 'Let's take a shot at Hina.' They're coming for us, I think that's what it is. I'm seeing this as a hit to Hina," Sophie announced.



"I'll just let that rock," Jawan snapped in reply.



Kele had a massive lead once they hit the puzzle, but they didn't make any progress and ended up finishing in last place. Their time advantage essentially evaporated.



In the end, Hina still won immunity and the giant fishing kit. Uli won second place, and so Kele was going to have to go back to Tribal Council.



Sophi, feeling exhausted and hungry, told Jeff that it wasn't an unfamiliar feeling and it was devastating to lose again.



After the challenge, Annie wanted to vote out Sophi because she had struggled so much in the challenge. Annie talked to Jake and Alex about the move, and while Jake agreed to her face, he didn't mean it.



Alex then dug up a cannon ball wrapped in chains that had a key at the end of it as well as a treasure map. Alex learned that if he didn't retrieve the idol that day, it would be useless.



Jake and Sophi tried to help Alex find the idol, but it wasn't easy.



Sophi ended up finding the location of the idol, and she considered keeping it for herself. However, the whole tribe learned about Alex's Beware Advantage, and so everyone was looking and digging around the same area.



And in the end, Alex found the idol, which opened up "a room full of opportunities" for him. Alex told Annie that they could vote for Sophi together, knowing she'd be a number for him down the road.



Alex and Annie were also looking to split Sophi and Jake up.



"If Sophi is gone, Jake is going to keep coming to me. He'll have no one else," Alex explained to the cameras, before adding, "I'm not afraid to do something crazy [with my idol]."



At Tribal Council that night, Annie said trust didn't exist in , but Sophi disagreed with her. The tribe was hungry, tired and stricken with brain fog, and Alex ultimately chose to play it safe and stick with Sophi.



Annie was therefore voted out of 49 with a unanimous vote.



"Unbelievable," Annie muttered under her breath on her way out.



But then she wished everyone good luck and said, "I love you," to her fellow castaways before having her torch snuffed.



